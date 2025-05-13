Chukwu To Be Buried August 22

Share

The burial of Nigeria’s football legend, Christian Chukwu, has been scheduled for Friday, August 22, 2025, as announced by his family yesterday in Enugu.

Plans are already underway for a befitting national burial to honour the late football icon.

In addition to the ceremony in Enugu, there will be a special event in Lagos, where Chukwu spent much of his career with the national football team.

This event will provide an opportunity for his fans and friends who are unable to travel to Enugu to celebrate the football hero’s life and legacy. Chukwu passed away on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the age of 74.

