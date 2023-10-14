…Says Coach Lazy, Ruining Nigerian Football

Ex-international Christian Chukwu has hit out at Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, for causing an intense imbalance in the national team, with an acute dearth of midfielders threatening the squad’s growth. Nigeria has witnessed an unprecedented glut of strikers, with the likes of Victor Moses, Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Paul Onuachu, Lookman Ademola, Sadiq Umar, Tarem Moffi, and Akos Adam setting Europe on fire with goals.

These names have made the Eagles look fearsome ahead of the African Cup of Nations slated to begin next January in Cote d’Ivoire, but pundits are still worried over the team’s lack of depth in the midfield, which they believe could be the team’s albatross in their bid to win their first title in more than a decade.

The Eagles’ deficiency is underlined by the fact that Peseiro has invited just seven midfielders in his almost two years in charge, naming an average of four midfielders in each of his squad Chukwu slams Peseiro for causing midfield crisis in Eagles lists.

Nigeria is reputed to have produced some of the most exciting midfielders in Africa, including Muda Lawal, Henry Nwosu, Tarila Okoronwanta, Etim Esin, Sunday Oliseh; Mutiu Adepoju, Thompson Oliha, Austin Okocha, Mikel Obi, Wilson Oruma and Chris- tian Obodo amongst others but the supply channel seems to be drying up.

There are far more high-quality goal- scorers than midfielders. So, why is Nigeria suddenly producing so many top-class forwards while lacking elsewhere? Chukwu blamed Peseiro and his predecessor Gernot Rohr for the problem. In an interview with our correspondent, the former Eagles coach insisted that there is nothing wrong with the capacity of the country to produce exciting and quality midfielders but the shoddy job by foreign coaches needlessly caused a cessation in the supply of the talents.

“I think the problem lies with the coach because he doesn’t reside here with us, the people he usually invites are those players he saw on television like any other person. He is not been fair to us, the coach is not fair to Nigeria, it is not even about the league but this country, what are you doing to develop our football? Nothing.

You invited more than 40 players and you don’t consider anybody from here, it shouldn’t be that bad. We have young boys here who are even better than those who are called from abroad, it is just about opportunity, give them that chance to showcase their talent. I never believe we have a problem with the supply of midfielders, it is a creation of these foreign coaches who have refused to do their job. Stay here, comb our league and discover these players.

They are everywhere across the county, give them the opportunity like Wester- hot and Bonfere Jo did and you will see that there is no problem with the supply of midfielders,” he said. Chukwu who guided the team to a bronze finish in the 2004 AFCON add- ed that it is worrisome that the coach is unceasingly building the team, insisting that he should have settled for a permanent squad now.

“I think it has to do with continuity, we don’t have a permanent national team now, we always like to invite different people, they play, and we neglect the home-based players. When we start building the team around the home- based players and add the foreign-based ones then we will have a steady team.

What arrangement do we have now? We invite players from abroad, they play, they go, we invite another set of people for the next match, and the circle continues, it does not help us. “What is the coach doing in Portugal? When (Clemence) Westerhof was here, he resided here, he monitored our league, he invited players here who he saw were very good and invited the foreign-based and blended the two of them to have a strong team.

But today’s coach is not leaving here, the players are not here, and everybody starts to assemble when a match is one week or four days away, in most cases, the players are meeting themselves for the first time, they don’t know themselves. So, you don’t expect them to play well,” he added.