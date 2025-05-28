Chukwu, Others To Speak At Supernews AI Confab ‘25

Share

The Managing Director/CEO, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, will be the keynote speaker at the forthcoming Supernews Nigeria Artificial Intelligence (AI) Confab 2025, holding in Lagos, according to a press release.

The statement said Chukwu will be speaking on the theme, “Power of AI: Enhancing Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction For Better Financial Services Experience.”

Other experts lined up for the event include, the Founder/ CEO, ZER Consultating Africa, Mrs Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, Fmr. Managing Director, Hilal Takaful Insurance Limited, Mrs Thaibat Adeniran, the National President, Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) Dr Uju Ogubunka and the Head Financial Institutions Ratings at Augusto & Co, Mr Ayokunle Olubunmi.

According to the Publisher of Supernews Nigeria, Ngozi Onyeakusi, who is the convener of the conference, the choice of Johnson Chukwu as the keynote speaker is a reflection of his extensive professional background, diverse expertise and profound knowledge of the financial services sector and the economy.

The event, which will bring together regulators, key stakeholders in the financial services, ICT sector, informal sector and small business owners, will be chaired by the Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga.

The confab will focus on how AI is redefining the financial services sector, accelerating automation, customer engagement, risk management and fraud prevention.

