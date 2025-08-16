Chukwu Goes Home Today

The remains of the former Super Eagles Skipper, Christian Chukwu, will be laid to rest, today in his country home, Obe, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The burial date and funeral programme was released by a Central Planning Committee set up by Enugu State Government, in collaboration with the family of the deceased following the demise of the late football legend.

The committee chairman, Barr. Ekweremadu, urged all his admirers, fans, and associates to join in honouring the soccer legend, adding that Coach Chukwu’s legacy would continue to inspire generations of athletes and Nigerians alike.

There will be a Lying-in-State/Burial Ceremony at his country home, Obe, Nkanu West LGA by 9:00am before the interment.

Meanwhile, the No.5 jersey worn by the late Chukwu, during his career with Rangers International Football Club was retired on Thursday by Enugu governor, Peter Mba, as a gesture of honour to the legendary footballer

Mbah announced this during a Night of Tributes held on Thursday, in honour of the footballer.

Chukwu, a former Super Eagles captain and head coach, passed away on April 12, at the age of 74.