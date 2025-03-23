Chude Jideonwo: Twisting his personal style

Share

Nigerian TV host, filmmaker and media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo, turned the big 40 few days back and his birthday photos showed how grand the legendary interviewer looked in Igbo regalia.

As the co-founder of Red Africa and the executive producer and host of #WithChude, a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations, Chude Jideonwo has distinguished himself in the career by asking the hard questions.

Before his 40th birthday photoshoot, Chude Jideonwo’s personal style was simple, comfortable and sometimes, laid-back. He is not one dressing to outshine anyone. He is always in his comfort zone with his simple kaftan, sometimes suits, when the ocassion calls for it or shirt and pants fashion.

It was interesting to see another side of Jideonwo in full igbo Isi Agu regalia plastered all over his social media handle with thousands of likes. He looked like a CEO in his own personal style element.

It is interesting to note that Jideonwo has many international awards in his portfolio, Yale World Fellow; Business Day 40 Under 40 (2012); Forbes 30 Under 30: Africa’s Best Young Entrepreneurs; CNBC Young Business Leader of the Year to name a few.

