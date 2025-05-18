Chude Jideonwo: How Oprah Winfrey Inspired My Shows

Share

Chude Jideonwo is a Television host and a media entrepreneur, who has made a robust career in journalism and branding. Having a chat with Jideonwo was like interviewing the master interviewer himself. In this chat with IFEOMA ONONYE, he shares some of the reasons people easily open up to him and why his show, WithChude Live is meant to help people have a healthy mental health

You spoke about mental health and the show. When did you conceptualise this idea?

When the idea came, there were two things. First, I think 2020 was the first time. I was watching Oprah’s Vision 2022, which interviewed Michelle Obama, The Rock, Lady Gaga, and others. That was when I thought, “I want to do something like this.” But if people have observed my work in the past eight years, I wait until I feel like it is time. So, I was like, it’s not your time.

But last year, January or February, I was, I don’t know, I was coming from Badagry and I just thought, “It’s time to do this concert.” My main stage guests were confirmed since March last year. I confirmed Jerezy in March last year, Funke Akindele in March last year, because they’re busy people. I confirmed Bovi last year. So, it was in February 2024 that I decided, “You know what, I’m going to do it.” Yeah, but Oprah inspired it.

You mentioned that you will like to take the show across continents. How soon are we to expect subsequent shows?

It’s a movement and we are going across the world. We will let people know what’s next as this first edition has ended.

With the way you make people to be comfortable, trust you and be able to open up to you, many would like to know of you are a psychic? Do you think it’s a gift or is something you developed overtime?

This year marks my 25 years in the media. I started my journalism career in Nigeria Television Authority, NTA. In April, I was on Guardian Newspaper cover and I remembered that the last time I was at Guardian, it was to submit a copy of a write-up I did. I was writing for Guardian at the time. My career as a writer started with Thisday newspaper. I was writing for literati.

The special thing about Chude Live is that we want things to be different. We chose celebrities because they are important. We see them all the time on television, on social media and we think they are not human beings. And so, we think they do not have the same struggles and troubles like we do. When we see them share those struggles, it makes us know that we are not alone. When I started doing my shows, I realised how important celebrities are. Seeing this inspiring side of them makes them humans like us. That is what makes this show special.

There are shows we don’t get to publish because the guest is not ready to share a certain part of the show. We step it down because we know how difficult it is to share something vulnerable in the face of a society that is filled with so much shaming and judgment. That has earned us trust.

Am I a psychic? Well, I have a certification in Mental Health from Positive Psychology from University of Pennsylvania, but that is not it. What it is, is that I have been doing interviews for over 20 years, have done interviews on print, I have done interviews on the radio. I have always wanted to hear people’s stories.

Before I started the show, I have always connected with people deeply. People call me to share their life stories, whether in the airplane or at home. I been in a flight and before I know it, someone shared their stories with me. They always say, I have never shared this with anyone before. “I have never said this anywhere before”. People say it on the show as well. I get that with random people I meet on the road all the time. Sometimes, the people that share their stories with me are not even Nigerians. I believe I connect with people deeply. When I meet people, I want to hear their stories. I want to know if they are happy. When I am in a room and people are talking, I am looking for who is not talking. I am genuinely interested in people’s lives and I am privileged and lucky that I can turn it into a career.

Will it be right to call you a humanist as well?

I will take it

Why is it so important to tell the inspiring stories of these celebrities?

The reason it’s important is two things. One, Nigerians have too many taboos. We’re not a vulnerable people. People will say we shouldn’t say certain things in public or say it out loud because they will judge you, witches will do that, all of that. So, we have all kinds of culture of shame and silence. That’s why we don’t replicate success. We don’t even replicate change because we don’t tell other people how we survived certain situations. Or if we did, we say it was Grace. But what is Grace? Grace has steps.

As a culture, we are not a vulnerable culture but we need to be. The reason that is important is because people’s lives are changed more by stories than by data. I can come and give you all the data or whatever, but if I tell you, “Oh, this person lost weight after so-and-so,”, I mean, I’m just saying, the amount of people going through divorce, single parenthood, who have dealt with sexual abuse, who mail us. And sometimes, you see them in the comment section saying, “Because of this story, I’m going to take this action.” It’s automatic. Story just changes your life immediately.

There was a time a popular celebrity shared her story about coming out of a suicidal attempt. That was very emotional. One of the comments that touched me was a young lady, who said if thia celebrity, who has money and fame can go through this and survive, then I will come out of my situation stronger. That made me know I was doing the right thing with the show.

Story changed my life. I founded With Chude today because I watched an interview between Oprah and Brené Brown, and it was just for a product I was dealing with. After that, I said, “You know what, I want to do a show like this for Africa.”

So stories, and you know, there’s Red Media Africa, which I co-founded. When we launched this company, we said stories matter more than technology. Because technology can enable, but it is stories that people use to make big decisions in their lives. When we tell vulnerable stories, it means we’re telling the truth. The truth changes people’s lives.

You said earlier that you’re going to also share your own story.

Yes, I am. Maybe, it’s not going to be on a panel.

What aspect of your story are we expecting to hear? Is it going to be the mental health aspect? Or are we going to hear your entire life story?

We cannot hear the entire life story in seven years I’m working. My book is coming out later this year, published by Narrative Landscape, Chimamanda’s publishers. And this is the first time people are going to get a sneak peek. The book is called How Depression Saved My Life. So, the part of my story I’m telling is how dealing with depression in 2016 led to me starting my show in 2020. So, that’s the story we’re going to be telling. Yeah! That’s what I’m going to be sharing, and how that ultimately led to this two-day live show. So, that’s it.

You’ve built a solid virtual audience. Now that you’re going live, what’s going to happen to your virtual audience? Are they going to be able to be part of this experience?

The funny thing is, you know, what I’m trying to build,what we are building here, is a truly multimedia journalism brand focused on one individual, because other people have done it. These days, everybody has multimedia brands, but ours is centered on one individual. People don’t even know that our show is the most syndicated show in the country.

We air on AIT, Channels TV, Wazobia Max, Wale Adenuga Productions, and Wave TV. Two edited episodes of our show are on Showmax; Showmax bought some episodes. Africa Magic also airs us. We are the most syndicated,without a doubt, but we don’t talk about it because the future is digital. All those stations already have the audiences; we try to build ours. So, this is just one more extension of our community.

What prompted you to celebrate your birthday in a lavish way?

First and foremost, I didn’t think about it, but every landmark birthday I’ve had, I celebrated my career. When I turned 18, I had Gbenga Adeyinka at the birthday party, Livi Jonima too, and a few others. And I was just starting back then—I was 18 years old.

I didn’t do any party again until I turned 30, I think. I did a worship event with Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Nathaniel Bassey, and all of that. I didn’t realise it, but usually when I hit a landmark year, I do worship celebrations.

Now, this one, turning 40, why did we do it like this is your question? I want to say this in a way that’s not miscommunicated because I talk a lot. I’ve always wanted to be a journalist—I already knew since secondary school. And while there are so many celebrity journalists that I respect, I’ve always believed there’s a way to make it a robust career.

I’m a brand builder. We have an advertising company, a PR company. I want young people to see what their lives can be if they choose journalism. For five years, all I’ve done is sit down and listen, and I like that. I prefer that.

But I thought, you know what, just once, let’s show this. Because Gen-Z likes shine. They like social media, clothes, makeup. I’m like, just once, let me step out of character and show the kind of career they can have in journalism. That’s the deeper reason.

As for the actual Mauritius party, I just wanted to dance. I dance at home. I thought, let me gather my friends and do it. But beyond that, sometimes when you’re saying deep things, people don’t hear it until you shine to get their attention. Then they listen.

They even said they didn’t know I could afford to travel to Mauritius. I’m like, it’s okay, it’s not a problem. We’re showing that you don’t have to make noise all the time. A quiet life is possible. There are people around us making money, quietly. Making impact, quietly. Changing lives, quietly. I just thought Gen-Z should see that, and let’s just do this one show about me.

What do you hope to achieve with this live show?

What I want to achieve is to contribute to transforming Nigeria’s culture into a safe space for mental and emotional health. That’s what I want.

One of the things I like about my show going viral is that people see you don’t have to be a bully as an interviewer. You don’t need gossip to go viral. It’s very important.

I resigned as CEO of Red Media because I had some ideas. I said, let me go implement, let’s stop talking about it in Pan-Atlantic University as a case study. Let me go and show it.

The people who changed my life, Oprah, Iyanla Vanzant, all these people. I asked, why should I be looking outside Nigeria for mental and emotional inspiration when we have people here?

In Nigeria presently, Someone’s been depressed, hasn’t left the house in a week. Another’s husband has beaten her black and blue. She doesn’t know where to turn. She’s in a divorce and her church has removed her from leadership. We have mental health issues here and there and we also have a lot of people, who have survived these situations that can inspire others that it can get better.

