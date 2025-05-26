CHTI Calls For Community Involvement In Crime Prevention, Reintegration

Share

The Canadian Hope Transformation Initiative (CHTI) is calling on communities to take a more active role in crime prevention and the reintegration of former offenders, emphasizing that public safety is a shared responsibility.

The appeal was made during Hope Conference 1.0, held recently at the Beaverbrook Branch of the Ottawa Public Library.

Themed “Collaborative Pathways to Community Safety,” the event brought together community leaders, professionals, advocates, and citizens for a day of dialogue focused on reimagining crime prevention beyond traditional law enforcement frameworks.

In his keynote address, Emmanuel Tobi, CHTI’s Founder and Chief Operating Officer, underscored the need for collective action.

“We can’t continue treating crime prevention like it belongs to the police alone. This is a community issue—our issue,” he said. “Real change starts when we build bridges, not walls.”

Tobi highlighted the importance of supporting the reintegration of formerly incarcerated individuals and urged communities to play a hands-on role in crafting solutions that promote long-term safety and inclusion.

His sentiments were echoed by Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who, in a letter to conference participants, described the gathering as “a forum to examine crime prevention through education, collaboration, and community empowerment.”

The conference featured a panel of speakers with diverse backgrounds in law, technology, community advocacy, and lived experience. Each speaker provided insights into the root causes of crime and the societal barriers faced by those seeking a second chance.

Criminal lawyer and former military officer Geoff Haskell spoke candidly about systemic issues within the justice system.

“Justice isn’t just about what’s legal—it’s about what’s fair,” he noted, arguing that many individuals are penalized beyond their original sentence.

Temi Sam, a tech entrepreneur and youth mentor, emphasized the role of technology in redirecting youth away from criminal paths. “We must invest in their minds and give them reasons to dream,” Sam said.

“The same tools used to build global enterprises can empower our young people.”

Chris Draper, a CHTI board member who shared his personal journey through incarceration, called for empathy and support for returning citizens.

“Everyone deserves a second chance, not a lifetime sentence outside of prison,” he said.

Social impact strategist Ifeoma Okonji emphasized the importance of genuine community involvement in the development of reintegration programs.

“True empowerment happens when communities co-create the systems meant to serve them,” she said.

Hope Conference 1.0 concluded with a renewed call to action: for citizens, institutions, and policymakers to move from passive concern to active participation.

As CHTI continues to grow its national footprint, the organization aims to build bridges between the justice system, service providers, and the public to create safer, more inclusive communities.

“A safer society,” said Tobi, “begins with a stronger community.”

