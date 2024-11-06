CHSR Commiserates With Nigerian Army On Lagbaja’s Demise

Share

The Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights CHSR has commiserated with the Nigerian Army, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the immediate family of Chief Of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja who died on Wednesday.

The group urged the Nigerian Army not to see the death of the Army Chief as a defeat in the fight against insurgency and other associated vices plaguing Nigeria.

These were contained in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse dated Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

“It is our strong belief that Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, during his lifetime, was committed to ridding Nigeria of criminal elements and he left an indelible mark on the sand of times.

Nigeria has just lost a great man. Our sincere condolence to Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Nigeria Army and the immediate family members that he left behind,” the statement read.

