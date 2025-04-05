Chronicles of Brazil’s 4th largest power company in Ogun State

Share

The Ogun State Government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun after it inspected the level of work down on the 30 megawatts power plant located in Onijanganjangan in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State recently welcomed into the state the management of Ambar Energy from Brazil.

The power plant which is the first phase of the Light Up Ogun Project is expected to be ready for commissioning in the next few weeks but, pending that time, the Ogun State Government is not resting on its oars as efforts are currently ongoing to make sure that Ogun State as the industrial capital of Nigeria has enough power for the companies feeling the impressive industrial environment and as well already setting up shop in the state.

According to findings, Ogun State will need about 6000 megawatts of power supply to be able to meet up with the energy demand of both the private and public establishments in the state, the national grid as it is generates about 6000 megawatts of power, that generation will definitely kill the aspiration of Ogun State to continue to claim its leadership position as the industrial capital of the country.

No doubt, the 30 megawatts power located in the Ewekoro local government area of the state will only cater for the state capital alone, the likes of Ota industrial capital and the emerging Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway will definitely lack power supply for their various business ventures.

Aside the ease of getting land for the establishment of new companies which is made possible through the Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System [OLARMS] which was introduced by the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration in the state and a host of other beautiful initiatives like the Oguninvest, Ogun State Public Private Partnerships Agency and a host of other mouth-watering innovations that has made Ogun State the place to be for companies in the country.

Making power generation the least of worries for would-be investors is a way of further making Ogun State the only place that any investor will think of, the Olorunsogo Metering Station, 30MW power plant in Ewekoro and the hydro power plant located at the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority are factors that points to the fact that Ogun State can generate, distribute and transmit power for the use of investors in the state.

By the way, the Hydro power plant located in the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority which is over 40 years old and the Olorunsogo Metering Station which are both federal government projects when fully utilised will make Ogun State the only place to be in Nigeria.

I was amazed when I heard from the workers at the Hydro power plant located in the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority that the plant which was built and commissioned in 1983 and has three turbines, only had one turbine powered and used for just an hour in 1983.

Now that the focus of the Ogun State Government is on taking full advantage of the hydro power plant, it is only evident that the alliance reached with the Bureau of Public Procurement [BPE] on the modalities for the takeover of the 43 year old hydro power plant is the way to go for Ogun State.

Yes, the power plant is a federal government project which can be categorically said to have been forgotten, abandoned or left behind for other projects by the federal government, the move by Governor Dapo Abiodun is in the right direction, at least, he isn’t just inspecting, he is doing the business of making Ogun State the number one industrial hub of the country.

That is the more reason why the impending investment of the likes of Ambar Energy and the General Confederation of Employers in Morocco into the energy sector of Ogun State is a big deal for Ogun State under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The power generation that is being targeted by the Ogun State Government will definitely be a game changer for the likes of several government establishments like the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, State Secretariat, medical facilities like the Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, State Hospital in Abeokuta and even the state broadcasting stations as power will be readily available for their frequent usage.

On the 25th of March, 2025, the Ogun State Governor; Prince Dapo Abiodun received the management of the fourth largest natural gas-fired power generator in Brazil in terms of installed capacity, Ambar Energy also has hydroelectric, solar, biomass, coal and biogas units.

The Ambar Energy team was led to Ogun State by the president of the company; Marcelo Zanatta alongside, the Director, Industrial; Fabio Bindemann and the power plant manager; Marcus Preitas.

The energy team from Brazil visited the Olorunsogo Metering Station, the 9MW hydro power plant situated at the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority and the 30MW power plant in Onijanganjangan, Ewekoro local government area of the state before meeting with the Ogun State Governor where the strategic partnership between the industrial capital of Nigeria’ Ogun State and Ambar Energy was struck.

What amazes me is the reason why such a project that was built over forty years ago and still standing the test of time was abandoned by successive governments at both the federal and state government levels, our fore bearers were truly intentional in making our country great.

The Olorunsogo Metering Station no doubt will also help to improve and increase power generation, distribution and transmission in the state, the plant has a capacity of generating over 700 megawatts of power.

On March, 27, 2025, the Ogun State Government and the Confederation of General Employers of Morocco [ CGEM] signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on power generation and distribution and other areas like education, housing ,infrastructure and port development, CGEM has been known to have excelled in the aforementioned areas without failure.

The Confederation of General Employers of Morocco was led to Ogun State by the Executive Vice President; Ali Zerouali.

Governor Dapo Abiodun since 2019 has been deliberate in his choices of investors for the development of the state, his choices have been top notch with the Kingdom of Morocco with over 60 trade agreements with different countries across the world and Ambar Energy, the fourth largest natural gas-fired power generator in Brazil showing their intention and committing towards the industrial revolution of Ogun State and Nigeria under one week.

It is therefore good to note that both Ambar Energy based in Brazil and the Confederation of General Employers of Morocco are pleased with what Ogun State has to offer.

Indeed, power generation, distribution and transmission will definitely become what can be taken for granted in Ogun State, companies, small businesses, homes and government institutions will soon start to enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

Let me remind you all that the National Electricity Regulatory Commission has transferred the regulation of electricity within Ogun State to the Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission [OGERC] following the amended constitution Of Nigeria and the Electricity Act of 2023 as amended.

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission recently said that the Ogun State Government has complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified the National Electricity Regulatory Commission and requested the transfer of regulatory oversight of the interstate electricity market in Ogun State, all transfers are expected to be completed by June 23, 2025.

The array of electricity experts manning the Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission is another testament to the readiness of the Ogun State Government to take charge of the generation, distribution and transmission of electricity in the state for a more power enabled state.

Out tomorrow is indeed secured with the deliberate initiatives of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Obasan Oluwafunso works with the Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun-State.

