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March 26, 2026
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Chronic Stress Speeds Cancer Progression –Study

Chronic stress—long recognised as a psychological burden in cancer care—may also accelerate disease progression through measurable biological pathways, according to a 2026 systematic review from Wroclaw Medical University.

Findings of the study are published in the ‘International Journal of Molecular Sciences’. Analysing breast, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers, researchers found that prolonged stress keeps the body in a constant “danger mode,” activating hormonal, immune, and tumor-level changes that can influence how cancer develops and responds to treatment. At the core are three mechanisms.

First, hormonal overload: chronic activation of stress systems raises cortisol and adrenaline levels. As co-author Katarzyna Herbetko explains, “The body acts as if it were constantly in danger mode… associated with increased inflammation and immunosuppression, which can promote tumor progression and weaken the response to treatment.”

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