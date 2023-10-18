Christy O Throws Shade At Davido For Saying He Doesn’t Know Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV Star, Christy O has taken to her social media page to defend her colleague, Phyna, by throwing a subtle shade at Davido for claiming he doesn’t know her.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido claimed not to know Phyna, after liking a post that tagged her and her fans “Useless” on X.

Reacting to Davido’s comment, Phyna’s close friend, Christy O had come to her defense as he threw shades at him, saying he can only say he doesn’t know Phyna if he lives under a rock.

She said, “It’s only if you live under the rock that you won’t know who @unusualphyna is, that being said, Phyna everybody cannot like you and that’s okay, know this and know peace.”

Many Nigerians have rushed to the comments to express themselves.

See some below:

@Yollzz_D asked: Don’t you have a home to wreck??

@Dprince_charmin said: You wey be like wetin’ them use left-hand draw… Them dey talk pomo dey raise head

@Papijnr0 said: If not that you put Big Brother season 7 in your bio I for think say you be one of these banger girls on the TL

@thekhaleedahhh wrote: when they said you were sleeping somebody’s husband, you didn’t do this much defense o.

@emmygoldx said: people are saying they don’t know you oo, can you please remind us your name?

@SweetAvril2 wrote: They are people that dont know phyna even in Nigeria and that is okay. Not everyone has the time for reality tv influencers