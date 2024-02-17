CHRISTY ESSIEN-IGBOKWE’S SON: My Mum Used to Rush Home To Make Dinner After Shows

…Says Mum Flogged Him to Coma for Taking Stranger’s Snacks

Popularly known as the Lady of Songs, the late Chief (Mrs.) Christy Essien-Igbokwe is a household name in the music industry. She remains one of the country’s artistic exports. One of her sons, Mr. Kenechukwu Igbokwe, in this interview with OLAOLUOLADIPO, took us through her life and times. Excerpts:

Your mum, Chief (Mrs.) Christy Essien-Igbokwe was a musician of note known across the world, she was also a great actress as well; as a son what kind of mother was she to you and his other children?

My mum was the best mum in the world. Every child would say their mother is the best but my mum was the best, no capping. I mean how does someone with a blistering career have the time to be there for her kids. Let me put it this way, my mother was ever present as a mother should be for the children, hence making us doubt her superstar status. She was a full-time housewife and a superstar, after every show, some artistes would stay back and hang out, but mum would rush home to make our dinner. I believe how she did it should be studied by generations to come.

What kind of wife was she to your daddy?

She was a submissive wife, maybe too submissive. She brought out the best in my father, she was loyal to a fault and I thank her for showing us that side of her; this made me know that there is no excuse for bad behavior in a marriage.

People of her era are known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your late mother as such?

If there was another word stronger than disciplinarian please let us use that. My mother would tell you that Apena dey learn work when she wanted to discipline you. I remember one day, I took plantain chips from a stranger and she got to know about it. She beat me till I passed out, she then revived me and continued the beating. When I asked her years later if she wasn’t afraid I would have died, she said the beating came from a place of love and that love doesn’t kill. I don’t know what that means but her discipline shaped me to be the man I am today.

As a world class musician, she must have been a busy person, at what time did she wake up in the morning and what were the first things she did when she woke up?

Yes! She was always busy, but you would see her first thing in the morning and before bed at night. Like I said I don’t know how she did it but she was always available. That’s why when I see female musicians saying it’s difficult to have a family and do music, I just laugh because my mother had four biological sons, then other children stayed with us, cousins and her God -Children and we were all looked after with no wahala. She also had several businesses. Like I said, she needs to be studied.

When did she eat his breakfast and what was her favourite food?

Breakfast, my mum hardly ate but she was always cooking. She would tell you her office was her kitchen and that you couldn’t waste food in her house. There was this time when we rallied round and told her to employ a cook because she was approaching her fifties; she did but fired the guy after a month. She fired him because my cousin said the man was the best cook in the world. My mum gave different excuses why she fired him but later told us no one can win her children over with food; in other words her kitchen was too sacred for an outsider to claim. She didn’t have a favourite food but she loved fruits.

Being someone who was well known, I’m sure people came to see her for one thing or the other, at what time did she step out to attend to her guests?

Our home was literally a public place; we saw a lot of important people come over to see her for one thing or the other. But it was the common folks that came over more often for one favour or another, and my mother was always willing to help at our own expense. She was a giver, and taught me the essence and importance of giving. She was very hospitable and my friends have fond memories of her over- feeding them anytime they visited. She opened her doors to everyone.

What manner of people came around to see her?

We had a lot of musicians, government officials, dignitaries. But more people came for help for school fees, house rent, medical aids and the likes. She was a giver and a helper. Recently, I saw letters from some young people thanking her for paying their school fees to university level.

Did she tell you the circumstances that propelled her into music and acting?

Yes, she did, she wanted to be somebody of note in the society and also to show people that she could change the narrative. As a young girl, she lost her mother very early. She had to work hard to take care o f herself and she discovered her love for music and acting very early.

Did she share her experience along the way with you?

Every chance she had she shared her Surulere story with us, how she came from nothing and how we must never be bitter with anyone even those we believe would or should help us, because nobody owes you anything in this life, even family. She told us how strangers helped her become who she is today and why we should never look down on anyone. We also met her foster mother who believed in her and supported her career even when she was just a school girl. However, I never knew how famous my mum was. In fact, most Nigerians don’t know that she was the greatest of all time. It was until her death and just recently going through her past works that I saw videos of the queenly welcome she received when she came into her town to visit, she landed in a private jet as far back as the 80s.

It was a hero’s welcome. The whole town stood still. She also shared with us stories of how Quincy Jones reached out to her to remix her hit song Seun Rere. My mum was a legend. She has left big shoes to fill.

There were so many great musicians during her time, what was her relationship with other popular and prominent musicians and actors?

I never saw any musician that didn’t love her, she was a lovable person. She was very mature for her age and respected her fellow musicians and was passionate about the growth of the entertainment industry in Nigeria. She never stepped on any toes instead always tried to unite musicians in her capacity. She was one who initiated the first meeting that formed the PMAN. This was her brainchild. She wanted this organisation to take care of the welfare of Nigerian musicians. She always was looking out for the musicians, so in turn they all loved her. She later became the first female President of PMAN.

Who do you think motivated her in her career?

Her biggest motivation was God, every other thing is secondary. My mum prayed every 9am for one hour even on the day she died. Even in her songs, she told us that each of them came to her from God.

When was the last time you saw her and what was the occasion like?

Wow, this is really emotional for me; the last time I saw her was the day before she died at exactly 3:57pm. She had been admitted into the hospital for two days and I had just gone to visit for the first time. I was the last to leave her room, we didn’t talk at all for the 6 minutes we were alone together (which I regret because now I have a lot I wish I had said) and I stood up to leave, then I asked if she needed me to bring anything for her from home. She turned around smiled and said “no my son, but remember I love you” I then replied smiling “I know you do.” As I closed the door gently I caught a glimpse of her smiling at me. That last look is how I’ve always remembered my mother, with a smile on her face, knowing she knew I loved her too. The next day she passed away around 9am, my family members didn’t let me know till around 5pm when I saw the body, they wanted to be around me so I don’t cause harm to myself, somehow they felt I would cause self-harm if I heard the news. In fact around 4pm, DJ Jimmy Jatt had called me asking If everything was okay, but because I sounded normal he felt it was a rumour.

I mean I was practically the last person to know she was dead. My mum and I shared a special bond, maybe because I took after her love for music, even when we fought, as a young stubborn man, we always made up. Her death really hurt me and for years I fell into depression. I still miss her dearly. My consolation is that my daughter Christiana Igbokwe has taken after her and reminds me every day of my mum. At just 11, she has released three records and is set to drop her first album this year. She was recently awarded the youngest Diana Award Recipient from Nigeria for her music activist and humanitarian works. It feels like my mum is back!

Are you satisfied with efforts by the government to immortalise her?

She is a national treasure, I believe the government can do more to immortalise her because she put Nigeria on the global map and paved the way for what most artistes are enjoying today. Just like Fela, my mum is a music legend, apart from her musical works and also being a star actress, she was also an activist that used her music to promote everything good and still of huge impact till date. She created timeless works for future generations to come to learn about our history, lifestyle and values.

How would you like her to be immortalised?

Hmmm, my mother was the lady of songs, a legend, a philanthropist, an entertainer and a star actress; above all, she was a good person. Her works are timeless and till date her songs are used in movies and in malls all over the world. She was the first artiste to own a customised limo and fly in a private jet. Despite her success, she was very humble and a mother and friend to all. Before her death, she talked about setting up what she called “Half Way home” A world class entertainment centre. This centre will have a section to exhibit works from creative, a training centre and also a home of learning for those who can’t afford going to school. Some proceeds will go to orphanages and for girls who want to become something in life but have no one to help or direct them. This was her vision. We pray that one day, the government will remember her contributions to national development and immortalise her.