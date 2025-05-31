Christopher University Receives Full Accreditation For Academic Programmes

Share

Christopher University, a private university in Mowe, Ogun State, has been granted full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The University which is a teaching and research – based institution licensed by the Federal Government in 2015, is a specialised institution committed to the pursuit of academic innovation, skill-based training, a tradition of excellence and private sector participation.

The VC of the University, Prof Olatunji Oyelana announced receipt of the results of the 2023/2024 accreditation exercise that was conducted nationwide by the NUC in October/November, 2024. It is noteworthy, that the University obtained full accreditation status in five academic programmes that were examined.

As it stands, the university currently has all its academic programmes fully accredited. The university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Olatunji Oyelana, stated that the latest landmark achievement confirmed the university’s resolve at ensuring excellence in its academic deliverables to its students.

The VC further disclosed that the university is fully repositioned to sustain its enviable position as a leading private university in Nigeria, and within the West Africa sub-region.

“To this end, the university currently is in strategic partnerships with a number of industry and professional associations, nationally and internationally, to reinforce its vision of becoming a national powerhouse in innovative education and as a specialized institution committed to the pursuit of academic innovation and excellence.

“Our current full accreditation status in all academic programmes approved by the NUC equally lends credence to the earlier approvals and recognitions the university received from the Council of Legal Education, Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN, ACCA), the Nursing and Midwifery Council and the Council for Medical Laboratory Science of Nigeria.

“The university is currently an affiliate institution to all of these different professional associations. Our partnership with these professional associations goes beyond just the assessment and evaluation of our facilities, but includes joint delivery of instructional materials to our students, as well as, the opportunities for industry engagement by staff and internship opportunities for students,” he said.

