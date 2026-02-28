Christopher University Matriculates 184 Students

Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State, on Thursday matriculated 184 students for the year 2025/2026 academic session across its schools of allied health, sciences, business studies, law, and technology and social sciences. During the ceremony, which held at China Achebe Auditorium, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Oyelana Olatunji cautioned the students against drug abuse and cultism.

Oyelana said that the institution has zero tolerance for drug abuse and other related crimes, warning that there are instances where some students were suspended for breaking the rules of the school, while some of the students were expelled from the University for engaging in drug related offences.

He advised the students to remain focused on their dreams and make their right choices, associate with positive peers and regularly self evaluate to stay on track for academic success. “Ensure that you have a long-term focus on your dreams and aspirations to enable you pass through challenges in the world,” he said.

He urged them to make the right choices, take right decisions, associate with the right people, build the right attitude, project the right spirit, and indicate the right value. He said that the institution is committed to producing graduates who are focused, God fearing with excellence and maintain standard with their respective carriers.

In his speech, the Founder of the University, Doctor Christopher Ezeh emphasized self-discipline as the foundation of success. He said that as teenagers they, “you prone to a lot of distractions, especially in this world of technology and westernized lifestyle. A lot of self-discipline can lead you to derail and get carried away on campus.”

Represented by the school’s Bursar, Mr. Francis Ezeh, Dr Ezeh warned the students against distractions and encouraged them to balance academic, social, and spiritual aspect of university life.