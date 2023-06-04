After appearing in four of the last five German Cup finals, RB Leipzig’s second title in two years has established them alongside Dortmund as challengers to Bayern Munich’s throne

RB Leipzig won their second straight German cup highly inspired by Christopher Nkunku on Saturday beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Berlin.

A second-half goal sent the 2022 final to penalties, Nkunku broke the deadlock after 71 minutes, his low shot taking a deflection and into the goal against the run of play.

A shellshocked Frankfurt, who had the better of the second half looked to equalise but Leipzig scored again, Dominik Szoboszlai sweeping in a Nkunku pass on the counter.

“When you win something like this, then you just have to celebrate — and that’s what we’ll do,” Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer told Germany’s ZDF network.

Leipzig manager Marco Rose told German TV “To win a title and make so many people happy, it’s something great.”

“I’ve drunk very little alcohol lately, but today I’ll be getting stuck in, I think.”

Sebastian Rode said Nkunku’s goal was the turning point, telling ZDF “We just didn’t have the power in behind” after the strike.

The victory spoiled Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner’s farewell, with the Austrian leaving the club at the end of the season after two years with the Eagles, one year after taking them to the Europa League title.

Glasner said “When you go toe-to-toe with Leipzig, that’s an accolade. I am very proud of what the team has achieved in the past two years.”

“I’m looking back at two wonderful years. When I think about it, I get goosebumps.”

Despite the victory, the immediate future is uncertain for Leipzig, who could lose several stars including Nkunku, Szoboszlai, and Laimer in the summer.

Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed a possible exit for Nkunku, telling German TV “it could be” the France striker’s last match for Leipzig.