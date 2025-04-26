Christoph Schleissing: We’re Authentic, Guest-orientated

Share

…says ‘I want our guests to become ambassadors of our brand’

Christoph Schleissing, General Manager of Lagos Continental Hotel, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the Nigerian hospitality market and his mission to elevate the hospitality outfit, which boasts an iconic architectural masterpiece and has earned the distinction of the tallest building in Lagos – with 23 floors and 346 rooms, the largest in the Nigerian market – and as the hotel of first choice in the Lagos hospitality market

Background



Christoph Schleissing, a German citizen, has earned vast experience and knowledge of the hospitality business, with about 40 years in the industry working his way up the ladder to become one of the top-rated hoteliers in the market space.

A trained and certified hotelier, Schleissing’s journey into the global hospitality market began from Switzerland where he not only cut his teeth but earned his stripes before moving over to Luxembourg. This journey has seen him traverse countries such as Omar, Russia, France, Egypt, Vietnam and Kazakhstan where he managed one of the global top rated luxury brands, Ritz Carlton.

It was from Ritz Carlton in Kazakhstan that he moved to Lagos Continental Hotel. He had a clear mandate from the owners of the hotel to transform the luxury hotel into high-end quality and hotel of first choice in the market.

Mandate



Schleissing speaks on his mandate: I was there (Ritz Carlton in Kazakhstan) for two and a half years and I took the opportunity to come to Nigeria because I was invited by the holding company, with a very clear mission. To position the hotel where the hotel belongs and the position it actually should strive for.

So, I have been here now for eight months.

When I came in August 2024 the mission from the chairman was very clear and his vision was to lift the quality of the property. And to lift the quality of the property you need the right skill set on duty. So, what we did first was that we had a look at which skill set is missing to move the hotel upwards.

We brought in a number of experienced personnel, particularly in the kitchen and in the service. I think this has really helped to move up the perception of the quality of the property because food and beverage is becoming more and more important for the hotel stay.

The second point is that we clearly communicated our vision to all our team members. We brought everybody together and made it very clear in which direction we wanted to go.

The business environment when he took over the management

The last four months of the year 2024 were extremely positive. I think the most positive month was December and I think everybody still talks about December (Detty December).

On what made December unique and positive for business

You know how well December impacted the hospitality industry, particularly in Lagos. These 14 days, Detty December, continued into 2025. The first quarter of 2025 was very successful and we can see how April is developing.

What we have on the books and what we actually look at is what kind of business is booked already. Individual business is booked nowadays between one and three days and group business is booked, if you are lucky, 10 days in advance.

The first quarter came on very strong and April is developing extremely well too. So, we are very confident that we are going to meet our budget this year.

There is a lot of focus from abroad on Nigeria and a lot of companies are coming in. I think these are very positive signs. Let’s say the exchange rate has somehow stablised, energy cost is stablising, and so, it looks like a more positive environment to do business than it was in 2024.

The uniqueness of the hotel’s products and services



We use the authentic recipes for whatever we do here. We have the knowledge on duty, the right ingredients and the know-how to produce it.

For example, our Chinese Restaurant, Soho Restaurant, is authentic. That means every ingredient is either imported or freshly produced from the local market. I think this is what sets us apart.

On the other hand also, we pay attention to our people – staff. I think this is a great advantage in Nigeria that you have a very young workforce, which is very stimulated to learn and they come with a genuine smile. You know in most countries you have super skills but they have difficulties smiling.

What is important for us is that you have a genuine smile and the rest we can teach. This is what we have done as we have done a lot of trainings.

Also, because of the support of the holding company, we are not cutting corners or compromising on our qualities. For example, if you have to make a dish in our restaurant where lemon grass is one of the ingredients and we don’t have lemon grass then we wouldn’t produce the dish.

This is the key, as we are authentic, we are very, very guest-orientated. The guest for us is the centre because whatever we do have to make you happier, satisfied and when you leave the hotel you become a better version of yourself.

So, the goal is to take you through positive transformation and this can only work when we personalise our service and it all starts with your name.

Therefore, in terms of our unique selling proposition, first of all, is the team, the second is obviously the location of the property, very secure environment, and then we have a variety of outlets and facilities.

Growth of the hotel



Our team members are the key to the success.

We need brand standards, so we teach our team on these standards that we have all agreed on.

Sometime people are afraid of numbers, if you don’t explain the numbers to the team they will not understand the numbers. So, we explained the numbers to the team, what we want to achieve and how this goes from the top to the bottom and when it goes properly from the top to the bottom what impact this is going to have on your personal life.

Because the more we make here, the more you will make. This is a commercial enterprise, so, if we all together concentrate on driving this topline it is beneficial for all of us.

Once everybody has understood this and you back us up and we back you up then we will get there. And we can see that it is happening.

Perception of hospitality in Nigeria



When you speak about hospitality outside Africa, I will not say that people will come here with a higher expectation but rather they come with a fairly low expectation. When I came what I was thinking about was the cost of energy, and no water supply because this is hospitality and as you can see now every hotel runs on generator because this is something that needs to be guaranteed.

So, when I came here I was really positively 100 per cent surprised and I am not talking about the building, but the team and people that I met. This is because of this genuine hospitality, the genuine smile of the people. In many other countries of the world you don’t have them.

This is the biggest advantage for hospitality in Nigeria and what we can see right now is that international brands are now coming back to Nigeria. Africa has become very interesting to build top quality hospitality business.

Market segment



In Nigeria, what we call MICE has more limit and you are limited because you don’t have conference facilities. I think you should build more conference centres because the demand for meetings, conferences, and products unveiling among others are enormous.

I will say 90 per cent of our business is corporate MICE related. It is a bit too difficult to define leisure because leisure is only local, it is from Nigeria or let’s say the bigger Africa.

But to talk about leisure from abroad, it is something that has to be discussed at a different level because it has to do with visa, flights, and infrastructure. So, this is presently the picture.

Competition



There is competition. Let’s look at it this way, we have 346 rooms, so when it comes to 100 rooms we are competing with everybody in the market and when it comes to a group with over 100 rooms we are competing with only one hotel.

When it comes to transit business, let’s say the individual travellers, I think we have a super strong position and I tell you why: because for most of the travellers today, the two keys to choose a hotel; number one is security; number two is Wifi, number three maybe location and number four maybe comfort of the rooms and facilities.

Today, we will never speak about the money because it is never about money. It is always about value for money proposition. Any economy, which drives stability is good for business.

The point is that our goal is not to run or drive 100 per cent occupancy. No hotel is built for 100 per cent occupancy although the infrastructure can keep this 100 per cent but not every day. So, the goal is to drive revenue per available room. There is occupancy and there is average room occupancy and these two, there has to be a balance.

With 70 per cent occupancy I can achieve my revenue and deliver a much better service.

Guest expectations



When they asked the same question to the most famous marketing company, Saatchi and Saatchi, 30 years ago, about luxury brand. What will the guest say? It is what the guest will become. So, what I want is for the guest to become an ambassador for our brand when they walk out of here.

This is called loyalty beyond reasoning. Reasoning goes to feelings, memories, and experiences. We will become something more important than money because we will make you feel different. We will make you feel a part of a bigger picture, you are never alone. You are leaving as a part of the family.

So, that is the goal.

