Christmastide: Tinubu Approves 50% Transport Fares Reduction Nationwide

President Bola Tinubu has approved a slash of inter-state public transportation by 50 per cent beginning from today. This was disclosed by the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, during a briefing of the State House Correspondents alongside the Ministers of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and that of Transportation, Seidu Alkali, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Alake said the intervention would exclude air travellers, because they are the privileged few who could sustain their fares without government intervention. He explained: “In the spirit of Christmas and end-of-year festivities, President Bola Tinubu, in another demonstration of his love for Nigerians, has approved that the Federal Government should intervene to bring down the cost of public transportation to allow our compatriots who want to travel to visit their loved ones and hometowns to do so without stress and the extra-burden imposed by the high-cost of transport around this period.

“The President is well aware of the recent increase in cost of interstate transportation and even for air travel. Traditionally, our people love to travel during Christmas and end-of-year to be with families and friends and this has been the practice for ages. “In recognition of the economic situation of the country, President Tinubu wants Nigerians to be able to travel within Nigeria to wherever they want to go to meet their loved ones without the extra-burden of paying exorbitantly for inter-state public transportation.

“It is in this wise that the Federal Government is announcing, beginning from today, a special discounted holiday season fare on road transport and zero-fare by rail across Nigeria. “What this means is that from today, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via luxury buses at 50 percent discount of current cost and all our train services on the routes the trains currently serve at zero cost to and fro on their travels this holiday season.

“This special presidential intervention will commence Thursday, December 21. It will end on January 4, 2024. “The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, will be working with transporters, road transport unions, Nigerian Railway Corporation to seamlessly deliver on this special presidential initiative.

“From today, Nigerians wishing to embark on inter-state travel to any part of the country from Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Ibadan, Akure, Maiduguri, Sokoto and other major inter-state transportation hubs will be able to do so at half the cost. “The President has already directed the Police, Department of State Services, the Military and other security agencies to work collaboratively to ensure the holiday period is safe without any security breach in any part of the country.

“While we wish all Nigerians a great holiday season, we implore everyone to be law abiding, be security conscious, be our brother’s keepers, and extend every goodwill to our families, friends and neighbours.” The Minister of Information in his remarks said the intervention would not be a one-off thing, maintaining that such would continue from time to time to demonstrate the President’s love for the masses.