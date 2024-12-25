Christmas: Zulum Felicitates Christian Faithful

Share

The Bormo State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity and support the less privileged to foster stronger relationships across communities in the state.

Governor Zulum in a goodwill message to mark the Christmas celebration, issued by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya in Maiduguri on Wednesday said “On behalf of the Borno State Government, I extend warm greetings to my Christian brothers and sisters on this joyous occasion.”

“I pray for a peaceful and prosperous celebration and encourage all citizens to support the less privileged, fostering stronger relationships across communities,” Zulum said.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing its 10-Pact Agenda, the 25-Year Development Plan, and the 10-Year Strategic Initiatives to rebuild and reposition the state.

He said the post-conflict and post-flood recovery efforts by his administration would remain a priority to enhance the living standards of the people.

Zulum highlighted the ongoing interventions to address the challenges posed by the removal of fuel subsidies and economic hardships.

He said “These include the introduction of a mass transport system, the distribution of relief materials to over 35,000 returnee households, and the enrollment of over 94,000 vulnerable individuals in a free healthcare programme.

“The task of rebuilding Borno is a collective one. I am dedicated to leading efforts that will transform the state and elevate its citizens to a path of prosperity,” he added.

Zulum commended the Christian community for maintaining peace and unity in the state and also appreciated the support his administration had received over the past five and a half years.

“I assure you that my administration remains steadfast in its commitment to securing lives, restoring livelihoods, and revitalising the state’s economy,” Zulum said.

He called on residents to be law-abiding during the festive period and beyond saying his government was doing everything possible to ensure lasting peace in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: