Christmas, Zulum Distributes Food Items To Christian Widows, Vulnerable

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has distributed essential food items to widows and vulnerable members of the Christian community in preparation for the Christmas celebrations.

Over 6,000 people will benefit from the gesture, including 1,605 IDPs who have each received a bag of rice, 1 carton of spaghetti, and 1 gallon of cooking oil.

This year’s event, which took place on Monday, marks the continuation of a consistent policy of support since his inauguration in 2019, for the past five years.

Governor Zulum approves the provision of Christmas support packages to the Christian community across the state each year, including free transport for Christian residents who are not indigenes of Borno to travel to their ancestral communities.

The gesture aims to ease the economic burden and ensure that the less privileged can celebrate the Christmas holiday with joy and dignity.

While overseeing the distribution, Governor Babagana Zullum emphasised the importance of peace, unity, and shared prosperity among all citizens of Borno State, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

“It is my sincere hope that the long-standing relationship between the Muslims and Christians in the Borno state will continue to reign. I pray that almighty Allah, in his infinite mercy, bless our communities and ensure that there is peaceful coexistence between the two religions,” Zulum stated.

The Governor said, “Islamic teachings have clearly stated that Muslims require simple co-existence with non-Muslims, that is, the preaching of the Quran, and I believe the same is obtained in the Bible.”

Also, while receiving the Governor, the Borno State CAN Chairman, Most Rev. John Bogna Bakeni, expressed profound gratitude for the governor’s sustained empathy and support.

“Let me convey our deep gratitude to Your Excellency. This means a lot to us, the Christian community in Borno State. You have again demonstrated your values and qualities of inclusion; you have given reason and hope to the Christian community to celebrate Christmas,” the CAN Chairman said.