Christmas: Zamfara Reps Member Donates Palliative To Christian Community

Abdulmalik Zubairu, Member representing Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has donated 300 bags of 50kg rice and 200 bags of semovita to security agencies and the Christian community in Zamfara State to support the 2025 Christmas and 2026 New Year celebrations.

The donation is aimed at easing the festive burden and enabling beneficiaries to celebrate with joy. During the flag-off ceremony in Bungudu Local Government Area, Hon. Zubairu called on Christians to offer special prayers for the restoration of peace, harmony, and tranquility in the state and across the country.

Hon. Sadiq Maiturare, Chairman of the Distribution Committee and former Sole Administrator of Bungudu LGA, handed over the items to beneficiaries, urging the community to use the Christmas period to pray for lasting peace and unity in Zamfara.

Beneficiaries included security agencies such as the Nigeria Police Force, Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Correctional Service, NDLEA, FRSC, Nigeria Customs Service, and Nigeria Immigration Service. Christian organizations benefiting from the donation included the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Zamfara State Chapter, represented by Ambassador Michael Oluwale, and the All Tribes Network, represented by Chairman Hassan Binna Usama and Chairlady Rita James.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Hon. Zubairu, assuring that the items would be distributed fairly. Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, commended the gesture, noting it would enable security personnel to celebrate the festive season joyfully.