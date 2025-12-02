Christmas: Zamfara First Lady Distributes Welfare Packages

Wife of the Zamfara State Governor, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has distributed comprehensive welfare packages to women drawn from various groups, organisations, unions and security formations to cushion economic hardship during the 2025 Christmas celebrations.

At the event held at Government House, Gusau, representatives of some beneficiary groups, including Mrs Martila Udowella of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); Lolo Ugueze Theresa Obijiaku, wife of the HRH Chief of Igbo Community, Gusau; and Mrs Esther Ariyo of the Yoruba Women Community, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

The welfare packages included bags of rice, cash support, pasta, sugar, cooking oil and other essential items aimed at easing the festive season burden on families across Zamfara State.

Beneficiaries were drawn from a broad range of groups, including the Christian community, Yoruba and Igbo groups, Gidan Zala community, non-indigenes, as well as security and uniformed agencies such as the Army, Immigration, Customs, Police, Civil Defence, DSS, Road Safety, NDLEA, Prison Service, Zarota, Red Cross, teachers, nurses, doctors, market women, youths, NYSC members, scouts, vendors, fire service personnel, media organisations and banks.

In her remarks, Huriyya Dauda appreciated the support given to Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration, noting that such solidarity strengthens ongoing efforts to improve citizens’ wellbeing. She described women as pillars of peace, stability and development, adding that their contributions remain vital to the growth of the state.

“The strength of Zamfara lies in the resilience and commitment of its women. They are the backbone of our society, and your contributions continue to drive the growth and progress of our state,” she said.

She explained that the gesture was intended to ease the burden on women during the festive period and ensure they celebrated Christmas with comfort and dignity. She urged beneficiaries to share the items equitably within their groups, stressing that the initiative promotes compassion, unity and collective wellbeing.

“I pray that this season brings peace, blessings and prosperity to every household. May we continue to work together to build a harmonious and prosperous Zamfara State,” she added.

Hajiya Huriyya reaffirmed her commitment to promoting programmes that uplift women, strengthen families and enhance community development.

She also commended women leaders, government officials and organisational representatives present for their dedication and collaboration.