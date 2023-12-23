Christmas Yoghurt Cake

Ingredients:

500g flour

425g butter

450/550g sugar

21⁄2 level tablespoon of excel sponge

550g egg

350g plain yogurt

4 level teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon milk flavor.

Preparation

Cream butter and sugar together until smooth and creamy. Add excel sponge to egg and beat with hand mixer till well mixed and dissolved in egg. Add into creamed sugar and butter mixture, mix until smooth and light. Add yogurt and mix. Add milk flavor too. Then add all the sieved dry ingredients and fold in. When it’s well mixed, pour into a well – greased baking pan and bake in a pre-heated oven till it’s ready.

Cream butter cookies:

21⁄2 cups all – purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup margarine

1 cup sugar

1 egg

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon butterscotch flavour.

Preparation:

Sift flour, baking powder and baking soda together in a bowl and set aside. Beat sugar and margarine together in a bowl, then beat in egg and flavour. Add the flour mixture gradually to form a dough. Roll out the dough in a flat surface then cut into desired shapes. Place on a baking sheet, make sure they are spread apart and bake. Bake in a preheated oven until edges are golden brown; for between 10 and15 minutes. Bring out, cool completely and store in a jar.

*Chika Ani is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Esperanza Cake and Confectioneries, Surulere, Lagos