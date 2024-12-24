Christmas: Wike Urges Christians On Obedience To God’s Commandments

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged the Christian faithful to use the occasion of Christmas celebration to reflect on the need to obey God’s Commandments.

Wike who Congratulated Christians for a successful end of year and Yuletide season, said that obeying God’s Commandments was an important aspect of the Christian faith, and therefore must be taken seriously.

The Minister also assured that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was working to make life better for Nigerians.

A statement issued on Tuesday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister, expressed confidence that “With the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, things will keep getting better.”

He said “Since Jesus Christ whose birth is the reason for the celebration of Christmas obeyed the commandments of God, Christians, too, must keep the commandments, especially by showing love to people around us and teaching others to do the same.

“I congratulate all residents of the Federal Capital Territory for the grace of celebrating another Christmas. It is my prayer that the good Lord who made this possible will ensure that we all celebrate many more Christmas in good health.

“Once again, I also sympathize with families of victims of the recent stampedes in Abuja. I pray that God in His infinite mercies will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

“The occasion of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ be used to rededicate ourselves to the continuous service of God and humanity as well as total obedience to the commandments of God Almighty.

“Christians in particular should continue to be obedient to the commandments of God as done by Jesus Christ because He made it very clear that those who follow Him and aspire to His Kingdom have a perpetual obligation to obey and uphold God’s law.”

