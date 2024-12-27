Christmas: Wike, Sons Pays Visit To Tinubu In Lagos

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos during the Christmas season alongside his two sons.
This was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, on his X handle.
The visit follows President Tinubu’s recent acknowledgement of Wike as one of the top-performing ministers in his cabinet.
Correspondingly, Wike on Thursday, December 27 said he has no regret in supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections
