Christmas: We’re Not Celebrating, Nigerians Lament

In five days, the world will be celebrating Christmas, to proclaim the birth of Jesus Christ. Arguably, there is no other festivity that ranks above Christmas, especially as it ushers in the New Year. In this period, many Nigerians travel to spend time with their loved ones both within and outside the country.

To many, Christmas is more than a Christian holiday or an occasion to decorate houses or streets but a period that provides opportunity to pause and reflect on their lives.

It is also a period for sharing gifts, materials, food items and cash to loved ones, the less privileged, strangers and families, wining and dining, and to appreciate one another in the spirit of the season.

But on that day, Wednesday, December 25, millions of Nigerians will not be able to celebrate.

This is not because they don’t want to mark the day like their counterparts across the globe but because the present economic realities have deprived many of the yuletide merriments.

The soaring food prices, impact of fuel subsidy removal, rising unemployment and insecurity have all conspired to deny many of this yearly ritual.

Many Nigerians, who responded to our reporters, believe that the economic crunch on Nigerians since the inception of the present administration has become unbearable.

They said that the resultant effect of fuel subsidy removal has turned many people to paupers. For families struggling with empty chairs at the dining table, the elderly neighbour isolated this holiday season, Christmas may not be so merry after all.

Soaring food prices

Indeed, the season is bleak for many as market prices have skyrocketed beyond their stipulated budget.

Before now, popular Lagos markets will be filled to the brim for last minute shopping, but not anymore.

Many are lamenting the high cost of food items, forcing them to buy little for a huge amount. One of our reporters, who visited major markets in Lagos metropolis, saw many families, who could not afford the customary live chickens for the Christmas celebration.

They went for ponmo, Egun fish, panla, and brisket bones instead.

Mrs Omosola Saheed, who was seen shopping at the popular Mile 12 Market, told our reporter that things have been worse than ever before.

“Foodstuffs are very expensive in the market and purchasing power is very low,” she said, adding, “There is no money. Prices of commodities are high and Nigerians are suffering.

“Just go round the market and see what people are buying for Christmas celebrations.

“By now, you would have seen many flaunting their newly purchased live chicken as it was customary some years back.

“But, look around; people are just buying ponmo, fish and brisket bones, which of course many couldn’t even afford. That’s the reality of today’s Nigeria.

“We are suffering and the government needs to act now or… Only those, who steal our money, can afford lavish Christmas celebrations this year.”

A yam seller at the same market, Mrs Joy Nwaalia, also said that this year has been her worst since she came of age to understand what Christmas is all about.

Nwaalia said she won’t be travelling to the village as has been the custom over the years to celebrate the yuletide with her family for obvious reasons.

According to her, no reasonable Nigerian today can confidently boast that he or she was not affected by the economy one way or another.

She said: “In any case, we have to thank God that we are alive to witness the Christmas celebration this year.

“However, the high cost of living is particularly affecting those of us with large families and dependents. For instance, how do we care for the expenses for a family of six, including buying Christmas clothes and travelling to the village with the high rocketing transport fare?

“This is the reason we have to take the decision of staying back in Lagos, but it was not an easy decision to make. Since you have been with me in this market, how many people have you seen come to price yam here?

“Take a good look at the entire market and tell me if this is the Mile 12 Market that people used to talk about. Things are really hard and there is no money in town. Many of those bringing food items to this market from the Northern part of the country have either been kidnapped or killed.

“Those still alive are afraid and are being cautious and this has affected everything we sell in this market. Ordinarily, this market ought to be bubbling by now with shoppers and sellers smiling.”

Madam Comfort, who deals in foodstuffs such as rice and beans alongside her husband, was downcast when she was approached by our report.

Her store, which is usually packed with customers during Christmas, was deserted except for the display of the wares.

When she was asked for the price of a tin of rice, she muttered an amount and her husband screamed from behind, “Did we buy it at that amount?”

She later said that the low sales had discouraged business owners. For her, this year’s Christmas is not like the previous ones.

Another, who sells frozen foods but declined to give her name, couldn’t hide her anger.

“Na person wey get money dey buy plenty of things for Christmas. Many are struggling and you know we are really worried and scared of what might possibly happen in January. What if things get more expensive?

According to her, people are not really buying chicken and turkey that are commonly purchased during Christmas because of the state of the economy in Nigeria.

A visit to the popular Ile-Epo Market, Abule-Egba, shows a low turnout of shoppers compared to the previous year as food commodities had risen by over 50 per cent.

One of our reporters, who carried out a market survey, discovered that 5 litre of unbranded groundnut oil which used to sell for N5,500 now sells for N17,500; while branded kings oil 30 litre which was sold last year for N47,500 now sells between N95,000 and N105,000.

For palm oil, which sold for N4, 000 for 5 litres now sells for N9, 500. Paint rubber of Garri which sells for N1, 400 now sells between N3, 500/N4, 500. A paint of beans currently sells for N7, 500 as against N3, 500.

For beer lovers, a bottle which usually sells for N600 now goes for N1, 000, limiting the number of bottles consumed by beer lovers.

Others are: A paint of rice now is N7, 000; beans N7, 500; live chicken, N14, 000-N25, 000; a bottle of groundnut oil, N7, 500; a bottle of palm oil, N3, 000.

All over the 36 states of the federation, a survey conducted by our correspondents show that many Christian faithful have jettisoned the idea of marking this year’s Christmas celebration the way they had planned.

For many, the focus has shifted to survival rather than celebration. A housewife, Mrs Esther Agbi, shared her ordeal while shopping at Killington Market in the Alagbado area of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“Shopping for Christmas and New Year celebrations this year is extremely challenging. Prices have hit the rooftop,” Agbi lamented.

Comparing the cost of living earlier in the year to current realities, she explained how drastically the situation has worsened.

She said: “These are not the best of times for us in the country. Imagine one chicken now costs between N18, 000 and N25, 000.

“Rice is expensive, a bottle of vegetable oil is about N2, 000, and the same goes for palm oil. Garri and yam flour are equally expensive. Nothing is affordable in the market anymore. Even N10, 000 worth of meat is almost worthless at the moment.”

She expressed her frustration at managing the N50, 000 her husband gave her for Christmas, noting that it would not only have to cover the celebrations, but also sustain the family afterward.

“Only God knows how we will manage in January, 2025,” she added, calling on governments at all levels to act swiftly to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

Similarly, Mrs Hannah Ikechukwu told one of our reporters that she had informed her children that there would be no Christmas chicken this year.

“Even buying meat is a challenge. I will have to make do with whatever my husband gives me, because it’s not easy. He sells wares in Katanga Market, but sales are no longer as they used to be. We spend almost all his profits on food,” she said.

She added that they couldn’t afford new clothes for their children this Christmas and had to settle for second-hand clothing.

Commenting on the root cause of the hardship, Ikechukwu blamed poor leadership and widespread corruption, which she said have crippled the nation’s economy.

“The government needs to support small-scale business owners and invest in agriculture to ensure there is enough food for the masses,” she advised.

High cost of transportation

As Nigerians across the federation now groan under unfavourable economic realities, many of them are undertaking a review of their annual itinerary accordingly.

While the majority have decided to shelve their plans of reuniting with kinsmen, families, and friends, numerous others have rescheduled.

Mr Emmanuel Ashikwei, a human resources consultant would have travelled to his hometown in Delta State, as expected for the yuletide with his wife and kids, but says he would skip the annual ritual for now until after the New Year Celebration.

“The cost of transporting three of us can only carry one person. It means instead of three of us, only one can go,” he said.

He lamented the erosion of the value of the naira and the current crisis in the country.

Another traveller also said she and her family had to shelve their plans for Christmas due to the high costs of transportation.

Mr. Monday Osahon hails from Edo State. Before now, he used the opportunity of Christmas celebrations to visit his hometown. He told one of our reporters that his children would be celebrating Christmas in Lagos this year, adding: “My brother, we cannot afford to travel this year.

“The cost of transport has doubled and our incomes have not changed. Even the little we earn has lost value. So, we have decided to choose between travelling home for Christmas and paying the children’s school fees in January and February. The situation of the country now is not palatable.”

A trader, who pleaded anonymity, provided perspectives on Christmas travel, the increasing cost of transportation, fuel prices, and the impact of naira scarcity. He said although he personally does not celebrate Christmas, he would travel during this season if there were occasions or invitations that require his presence elsewhere.

He confirmed an increase in the cost of travel for the festivity, compared to what was experienced a year ago, when he travelled. He attributed this rise to the nature of the season, suggesting that transportation fares tend to rise due to increased demand.

He further said that price hikes during Christmas were not limited to transportation alone, but also affected other commodities in Nigeria, with prices often inflated by over 100 per cent in some cases.

Air Travels

Just like road transportation, Femi Kajola, a media practitioner and sports consultant, told one of our reporters that it is sad that many can no longer afford air travel in Nigeria.

He said: “It’s sad that I am stranded in Abuja today (Friday). I came here for business purposes and the offices are already shutting down for the year.

“I had planned to spend the Christmas holiday with my family but I was surprised that a one way ticket to Lagos was over N200, 000. How will I get that? I have to think of the option of road and my wife back in Lagos says I must not travel by road.

“The road trip is now N60, 000 from Abuja to Lagos instead of N40, 000 just a few weeks ago. This Christmas is not easy for anyone because we are spending so much money on transportation and fuel.

“It is tough! The money we are supposed to use to merry has been spent on transportation and so, how do you buy chicken? It is only God that can help us in the current situation we find ourselves in Nigeria.

“I am waiting for one or two friends to give me money to catch a flight on Monday since my wife insisted I must not travel by road.”

Naira Scarcity

On naira scarcity, many believe that the scarcity ought not to be prevalent since the government exists for the people, and individuals should not suffer when accessing their funds from the banks.

Mrs Glory Utabor highlighted the frustration of withdrawing money from banks and receiving only 20 per cent of the requested amount and appealed that the government should address the issue promptly.

“Naira scarcity could lead some individuals to extreme measures, impacting their mental well-being. Customers often face limitations when purchasing goods, as they would visit the bank only to receive a fraction of the requested amount.

“This scarcity has resulted in a dull economic atmosphere with people having limited spending power, ultimately,” she said.

Insecurity

The high level of insecurity in the country, particularly in the Northern region, where the terrorist groups, such as Boko Haram, Lakurawa as well as bandits have become a threat to both citizens and business activities.

The lack of security continues to deter prospective investors from engaging in business activities in these areas, leading to a stagnation of commercial operations.

Also, the incessant kidnappings have affected interstate travel, and transportation of goods and services from one state to another.

A security consultant who refused to give his name, said: “The resulting loss of income and economic opportunities as a result of insecurity has further compounded the challenges faced by many Nigerians.

“The livestock sector is also adversely affected since many bandits are reportedly from pastoral communities.

“And because the Northern region relies on agriculture as the mainstay of its economy, the presence of bandits has disrupted agricultural activities, as farmers are often afraid to cultivate their fields due to the risk of attacks.

“This disruption has led to a decline in food production, threatening food security for millions of people. However, in the South, the security crisis in recent times has also been gradually but steadily becoming worrisome. All of these have scared people off travelling, especially at this Christmas season.”

