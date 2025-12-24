Christmas: We’re Committed To Prosperous Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it is focused on building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous country.

In a message to Christian faithful to mark this year’s Christmas, Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, commended “the patience and resilience of Nigerians,” assured that the government will not take it for granted, and neither will the sweat and toil of Nigerians go in vain.”

Alhaji Idris reminded Nigerians that Christmas is a season of love, sacrifice and hope, adding that “These values remind us to care for one another, remain united, and keep faith in our country, even in challenging times.”

He called on them to remember those facing difficulties, and urged them to also pray for families affected by the acts of terror, and for “our security personnel, who continue to defend our lives, property, and homeland, from all forms of threats.

“Let us also use this season to promote peace, kindness, and unity in our homes and communities.”