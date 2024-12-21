Christmas: Utsev’s Wife Celebrates With Orphans In Benue

Share

…Donates food, non-food items to inmates

The wife of the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Doosuur Utsev has donated food and household items to Ophanage Homes in the spirit of the Christmas celebration.

Speaking with journalists after the presentation at the Tivid Orphanage Home in North Bank, Mrs Utsev, who is the Founder of TARIDO Care Foundation said that the gesture was inspired by the meaning of the season which reflects love and hope for the downtrodden.

She appreciated the founders of the orphanage home for offering refuge to the children and encouraged them not to be deterred by their present life circumstances saying God equally love them just like other children.

The Minister’s wife described the visit to the orphanage home as “an eye opener to the responsibility placed on persons in positions to reach out to the needy”, and thanked her husband, Professor Joseph Utsev for his support to her foundation in carrying out the outreach, as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and President Bola Tinubu for facilitating the appointment of her husband as Minister.

According to media aide to the Minister, Mr Terhemen Oraduen in a statement also quoted the Founder of TARIDO Care Foundation as further granting the request to sponsor some of the children for the Senior School Certificate Examinations registration and to support completion of the school building for the children.

The Founder of Tivid Ophanage Home, Ada Paul Ameh, thanked Mrs Utsev for visiting the children and donating food for them to celebrate Christmas.

She stated that while the Home was doing its best to feed and clothe the children, several challenges were facing them including food items to sustain their feeding and accommodation to house all the children and appealed to spirited individuals to come to their aide.

Items donated during the visit included bags of rice, noodles, cooking oil, condiments, detergents, pomade, toiletries and sanitary pads among others.

