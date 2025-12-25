Christmas: Umahi Celebrates Christians, Pleads For More Support For Tinubu

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, has joined Christians all over to celebrate Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus, quipping in his message that Nigerians should support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do more for the country.

In the statement he personally signed, he also asked Nigerians to show love, joy, charity and hope as these are the virtues of Jesus Christ.

Umahi gave hope that with President Tinubu Nigeria’s situation would definitely change and improve.

He said in his message, “It is my tremendous honour to join Christians all over the world in celebrating this year’s Christmas Day, which is the commemoration of the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

“Indeed, this commemorative celebration offers a great opportunity for self-reflection on the solid clout of that glorious morning when Jesus was born and the purpose of His birth, which is to make His love available to all mankind and restore our intimate relationships with God Almighty.

“We are called by this commemoration to imitate His virtues of love, charity, faith, and hope and to share the values we learnt from His birth with warmth and tenderness.

“As a people, we are called to the significance of Christmas as it is on the existential path to our collective peace; we are called to build a deeper connection with God through an attitude of love, gratitude and recognition which resonates in the habits that honour our relationships and diversities.

“Great and mighty things are being done by President Tinubu’s administration to secure a new order in our developmental trajectory and bequeath a stronger and better future for Nigeria that is bound by limitless opportunities, inclusive of the works sector, which he is turning around in the most magnificent manner.

“For this, we publicly express our gratitude to Mr President for his developmental initiatives, which are bold and visionary.

“I urge all Nigerians to remain steadfast in encouraging and supporting the tenets of the Christmas festival, which is a sense of community, love, compassion, and goodwill towards all.

“I would like to use this medium to convey my season’s greetings and best wishes to the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works, who have, through positive attitudes, discipline, and dedication, created a supportive work environment for us to achieve set goals in accordance with the Renewed Hope agenda on road infrastructure development.

“May they feel my gratitude and the bonds of my love in this season and always.

“As we celebrate God’s love through the birth of our Lord Jesus and the hope He brings to the world, may the spirit of Christmas fill the hearts of all Nigerians with joy and may the holiday be merry, bright and eventful. Please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards and best wishes always.”