Christmas Tragedy: 35 Dead, 40 Injured During Abuja, Anambra Palliative Distribution

No fewer than 35 persons were confirmed dead and 40 injured on Saturday morning in Maitama, Abuja and Okija town of Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State in two different cases scrambling for food during the Christmas season.

The tragedies occurred less than three days after about 35 people, mostly children, died in a stampede during food and cash handout at a Christmas party organised by former wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi and a radio station, Agidigbo FM in Ibadan

Sources told our reporter in Awka that an estimated that over 32 persons sustained various degrees of injury in the stampede occasioned by the distribution of rice convened by a son of the town and philanthropist Chief Ernest Obiejesi aka Obi Jackson.

No fewer than 10 persons including children, lost their lives during the annual Christmas food sharing event by the Saint Vincent De Paul Society at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja.

The incident which took place in the early hours of the day with the less privileged from Mpape, Gishiri and other neighbouring settlements trooping to the Church, also recorded some injuries.

The National Director of Social Communications at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Padre Mike Nsikak Umoh who confirmed the tragic development, however disclosed that the palliative distribution has been suspended.

An eyewitness who described the scene as chaotic and tragic, noted that many people arrived at the venue as early as 4:00 am, hoping to secure their share of the palliatives before the stampede occurred between 7:00 am and 8:00 am when the crowd surged forward.

“10 people have been reported dead, including children. We just received a call that they have passed on. Over 3,000 people came out to receive the palliative. It’s unfortunate. Some of them arrived as early as 4:00 am. Most of those present were residents of Mpape, Gishiri Village, and other nearby settlements.

“The distribution of palliatives has been suspended indefinitely, and the Police has dispersed the crowd. May God receive the souls of the departed and protect us from harm.”

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the unfortunate incident which took place around 6:30 AM, resulted in a stampede that claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including four children, and left eight others with varying degrees of injuries.

Respecting the Anambra incident, it was gathered that the distribution of food items has always been a tradition for the philanthropist Obiejesi most festive seasons and part of his foundation to assist his kit and kin which climaxes in a huge carnival.

However, this year’s distribution has been dented by the scores of deaths and injuries as the surging crowd ran out of the control of the organizers which led to the stampede and ultimately claiming twelve lives so far.

A son of the town who gave his name as Uchenna said; “It is not our brother Obi Jackson that caused their death but the crowd that refused to comport themselves and the bags of rice that I saw can take care of everyone and even more people but due to the hunger in the land most people feel that the rice may not get to them and that was why this sad incident happened and it is very unfortunate” he cried.

Narrating the incident further Mrs. Maria Okonkwo who was going to the venue which is the scene of the tragedy narrated: “The number is too much and more people were still coming to take part in the sharing of the bags of rice when people started shouting and the organizers where busy trying to control the crowd but there is nothing much they can do because the crowd had overpowered them while some chose to carry as many bags as possible when people started falling and some of those that fell down were trampled upon by the surging crowd and that led to the death of those people ”

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed deep concern about the stampede that attended the sharing of food items at the Holy Trinity Parish, Maitama, Abuja yesterday, which left about 10 people dead, with many others injured.

Consequently, the police chief has cautioned against “unauthorized” distribution of palliatives, to avoid incidents of this kind. A statement signed yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, reads: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has raised serious concerns about the unorganized distribution of palliatives and relief items in the country during this festive period.

“This trend is worrisome and calls for urgent concerns to save the lives of citizens of this country, especially the vulnerable youths and the elderly. This warning follows a series of tragic incidents that highlight the urgent need for a more structured and effective approach to delivering aid to vulnerable communities and members of the public in general.

“It would be recalled that on the 18th of December 2024, a tragic incident had occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State, where a stampede at a children’s fun fair resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children and left many others critically injured.

“In the early hours of today, the 21st of December 2024, another tragedy struck at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, in a similar stampede that occurred during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals. This unfortunate incident led to the death of 10 individuals, leaving many others injured.

“The IGP emphasized the dangers posed to public safety during these unorganized distributions and funfairs set up by groups, individuals and NGOs, including the potential for stampedes and other incidents that could endanger lives.

“The lack of a well-defined plan for distributing palliatives has resulted in chaos, leading to long lines and unnecessary confrontations among citizens seeking assistance.

“In light of these developments, the IGP has called on government officials, community leaders, and non-governmental organizations to work collaboratively towards establishing a comprehensive and organized framework for distributing palliatives.

“The IGP has hereby warned groups and organizers of similar events to ensure the involvement of security agencies as negligence on their part is criminal and would not be overlooked, as provided for in Sec. 196 of the Penal Code and Sec. 344 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In addition, the IGP has encouraged the general public who would want to benefit from such distributions to tread with caution, prioritizing their safety, to avoid unforeseen calamities”.

“The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at creating a safer and more structured environment for aid distribution in our communities. Collaborating with relevant stakeholders, the Force aims to prevent future tragedies and ensure such processes are seamless.

“The IGP has ordered the Commissioners of the affected states to carry out thorough investigations into these ugly incidents for further legal actions. The Inspector-General of Police therefore sympathizes with the bereaved families and wishes those injured quick recovery”.

Meanwhile, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones during the sharing of Christmas palliatives at Okija town in Ihiala Local Government area of the state.

The governor also urged philanthropists and faith-based organizations as well as individuals to decentralize their activities in order not to witness a repeat occurrence in future.

Anambra State Commissioner for Information Dr Law Mefor who spoke to reporters on behalf of Soludo said: “The Government of Anambra State commemorates with the families of the victims that lost their lives during the sharing of food items by Chief Earnest Obiejesi aka Obi Jackson.

“The incident is highly unfortunate, but we pray to God Almighty for the repose of the dead. We however, urge public-spirited individuals and organizers of all foundations including faith-based organizations to make use of Village Chairmen and President Generals of Communities in Anambra State to ensure a hitch free distribution of those palliatives.

“There is nothing wrong in a citizen of a community extending his or her hands of assistance to his or her people but had it been that it was delegated to the Village Chairmen or President Generals it may not have occurred, ” he said

