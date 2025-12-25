Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has penned a powerful message for individuals experiencing grief and loneliness during the Christmas season.

In a post shared on X, Dikeh acknowledged the pain of loss, reminding her followers that it’s okay to feel overwhelmed and to miss loved ones who are no longer present.

She prayed for strength, rest, and peace for those struggling to cope with their emotions, and encouraged them to hold on to hope and find solace in the love and memories they shared with their departed loved ones.

She wrote, “To you whose heart feels heavier this Christmas, this season may look bright on the outside, yet feel painfully quiet within. The empty chair, the missing laughter, the memories that come rushing back.

“They are real, and so is your grief. Love does not disappear when someone is gone; it lingers in every memory, every tradition, every moment you wish you could share again.

“Please know that it is okay to miss them. It is okay to cry. You are not weak for feeling this way. You are human, and you loved deeply.

“May God hold you especially close in this season. May He comfort you in ways words cannot, wrap you in His peace, and remind you that you are not alone, even in your quiet moments.

“May the memories you shared become a source of gentle warmth rather than pain, and may hope slowly find its way back into your heart.

“We pray for strength for the days that feel long, rest for the nights that feel heavy, and light for the moments that feel dark. May God’s presence be your refuge, and may His love carry you through this season and beyond.

“You are seen. You are held. And your loved one will never be forgotten. With love, prayers, and compassion.”