Christmas: Tinubu’s Transportation Subsidy Thoughtless Policy – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to reduce by half, transportation costs for holiday markers this Christmas season, is a thoughtless policy.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, in a message to Christians to mark the celebration, wondered about the type of advice the government receives.

Abure noted that the services of only five transport companies were employed by the government to serve a nation of over 200 million persons, “in addition to the rail services which completely excluded a particular Christian dominated zone.”

The beneficiaries of the social scheme, he observed would be less than 0.05 percent of Nigerians.

“The question has always been: what happens after the yuletide when the scheme would have ceased to function?” Abure asked, noting that schools would be opening in early January with its attendant challenges on the poverty-stricken Nigerian.

The National Chairman expressed the fear that a good percentage of those Nigerians travelling might not return “to their base due to economic strangulation perpetuated by this government as one of its economic policies.”

He stated that Nigeria is an example of a nation which God created with abundant deposits of resources but regretted that leadership has remained her bane.

According to him, “In spite of the abundance of resources, Nigeria is ranked as one of the poorest nations in the world.

“Today, most Nigerians would be celebrating Christmas on an empty stomach due to bad leadership.”

Abure said Christmas is known as the day of remembrance for the birth of Jesus Christ, stating that the birth of Christ is “to bring joy to the world by reconciling humanity with divinity.

“He came to make the world a better place but today that purpose is being defeated by the evil actions of men.

“The destiny of nations is being changed by men in the position of authority and the will of God is being continuously subverted by power hijackers.”