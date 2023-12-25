Christmas:  Tinubu’s Bad Economy Policies Cause Of Nigeria’s Hardship – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians not to lose hope or allow despair to creep in despite the current difficulties and challenges in the country.

Obi in a Christmas message released on Monday identified bad government policies and poor governance as the cause of the current situation in Nigeria.

He, however, called on the people of the country not to allow the current situation to hinder them from celebrating the joy of Christmas.

Taking to his account on the X platform, the former Anambra State Governor expressed optimism that Nigeria and Nigerians would overcome the current challenges.

Obi wrote: “My Dear compatriots, I wish you all a Merry Christmas as you join the Christendom to celebrate the anniversary of Jesus Christ.

“This season epitomizes love, peace and joy for all mankind. These are values and longings that unify our common humanity in a feast of love.

“This is why I wish to share the spirit of this season with all our compatriots irrespective of station, circumstance and persuasion. I fully acknowledge the difficulties of these times in our dear country.

“The hardship in the country, the biting effects of bad government policies and poor governance have dampened the hopes of most Nigerians. The difficulties and challenges of this moment should not however hinder us from appreciating the essence of our creation and the importance of seeking God’s mercy at all times.

“Furthermore, our current setbacks should not stop us as a people from aspiring to overcome present difficulties and realize the full potential of our blessed country.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to use this great feast to offer special supplications to God for our country so that we can have the opportunity of joining others in the global community to give thanks to God for the abundant gifts he lavished on us as a nation. As leaders, we must embrace the spirit of this season which emphasizes charity.

“For leaders, charity underlines compassion for the people in their present hardship. For us as a people, charity means sharing with our neighbours and the less privileged our material blessings.

“On this unique occasion, I wish to reassure our people that our adversity shall not persist for too long as we look forward to a New Nigeria.

Merry Christmas to all. -PO”