Christmas: Tinubu Launches 2024 Christian Pilgrimage To Israel, Jordan

On Sunday, December 22, President Bola Tinubu officially launched the 2024 main Christian pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka, and published on the Commission’s official X handle.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, President Tinubu noted that the theme of the 2024 pilgrimage, “Pilgrimage of Renewed Hope for Total Restoration,” aligns with the vision and agenda of his administration.

He urged the intending pilgrims to pray for the progress of Nigeria, Lagos State, and their families.

Tinubu also admonished them not to abscond into the Holy Land, stating that Nigeria is their fatherland and that there is no place better than home.

