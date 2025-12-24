Christmas: Tinubu Calls For Peace, Religious Tolerance

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to embrace peace, religious tolerance and national unity as Christians across the country and around the world celebrate Christmas.

In his 2025 Christmas goodwill message released on December 25, the President urged citizens to reflect on the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ and His message of grace, hope, peace and goodwill to humanity.

Tinubu said Christmas goes beyond festivities, reminding Christians of the message of salvation brought by Jesus Christ, whom he described as the Prince of Peace.

He extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians in Nigeria and globally, expressing gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve as President and praying for peace across the country, especially among people of different religious beliefs.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting religious freedom and ensuring that Nigerians of all faiths can live and worship without fear.

He said no citizen should be subjected to violence or discrimination because of their religion, ethnicity or belief, stressing that the Constitution guarantees the right of all Nigerians to pursue their aspirations in safety and dignity.

Tinubu acknowledged the contributions of Christians to Nigeria’s development, noting that the teachings of Christ and the message of the Gospel have inspired many to care for the vulnerable and less privileged in society.

He commended individuals and groups who work tirelessly to promote peace, harmony and tolerance in their communities, saying their efforts reflect the true spirit of Christmas.

Reflecting on the challenges facing the country, the President said the season serves as a reminder that God remains with the people even in times of difficulty.

He reiterated that since assuming office in 2023, his administration has remained steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the security, unity and stability of Nigeria under God and the Constitution.

Tinubu emphasized that love for God and love for humanity are common values shared by all major faiths and should continue to unite Nigerians as one indivisible and resilient people.

He disclosed that throughout the year, he engaged with leaders of the two major religions in the country to address concerns about insecurity and religious intolerance, adding that the government would build on those engagements to strengthen collaboration with religious institutions and promote peaceful coexistence.

As Nigerians travel to reunite with family and loved ones during the holiday period, the President urged citizens to exercise patience and discipline on the roads, wishing travellers safe journeys and safe returns.

Expressing confidence in divine guidance and the collective strength of Nigerians, Tinubu said the country would continue the work of building a greater Nigeria that future generations would be proud of.