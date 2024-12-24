Christmas: The Birth Of New Anambra South, Says Onunkwo

Share

Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) aspirant for the Anambra South Senatorial District and CEO/Chairman of Sea Horse Lubricant Ltd, has described this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations as the dawn of a new era for Anambra South.

In his Christmas message to the people of Anambra South Senatorial District and members of APGA across the state, Onunkwo highlighted that this “new birth” was heralded by the Supreme Court victory of the party’s National Chairman, Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa, marking a significant milestone in party politics within the state.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas and New Year, it is important to recognise this as a fresh beginning for Anambra South Senatorial District,” he stated.

“This new chapter was ushered in by the Supreme Court victory of our National Chairman, Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa, who today symbolises a new dawn for party politics, not just in Anambra but across Nigeria.”

“This year’s festive season marks a turning point for our beloved Anambra South Senatorial District, paving the way for socioeconomic transformations critical to making the region a Smart City Homeland.”

Onunkwo, speaking on behalf of his family and campaign organisation, extended warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. He also urged the industrious people of Anambra South to elect the best candidate to the Red Chambers to ensure effective and people-focused representation.

“The race for the Red Chambers should not be seen as an entitlement or gift,” he continued. “It is a serious responsibility, one that must drive the transformation of Anambra South into a thriving industrial hub and a prime destination for investors, both locally and globally.”

