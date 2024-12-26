Christmas: Special Season For Reflection, Renewal, Celebration – NSCEA

Share

The Nigeria Supreme Council for Ecclesiastical Affairs (NSCEA) has said that Christmas is a special season for reflection, renewal, celebration and rejoicing.

It urged leaders to work for national development and unity.

These were contained in a statement on Thursday by the Secretary of the Elder’s Council, NSCEA, Bishop Prof. Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies.

She wrote: As the world celebrates the joyous season of Christmas, the Nigeria Supreme Council for Ecclesiastical Affairs (NSCEA) extends special warmest greetings to us all Christians Ministers, Leaders and Elders in Nigerian, Africa and all around the globe.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, we are reminded of the profound impact of His teachings in our lives, the Church, our nation and the entire world. This special season is a time for reflection, renewal, and rejoicing, especially as leaders.

“We appreciate your tireless efforts in spreading the Gospel, feeding the flocks, promoting peace, love, and unity among the Body and Nigerians. Your dedication to the growth and development of Christianity in Nigeria, Africa and the entire world is glaring and truly commendable.

“As we look forward to a brighter future for the Church, our country and the nations of the world, we beseech you to remain focused, strong and committed. We pray that the Almighty God will continue to guide and strengthen you as you lead His flock in Jesus mighty name. May your hearts be filled with joy, love, and compassion as you celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, amen.

“As we commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, remember that Jesus was born to bring light, salvation, and reconciliation to humanity; kindly let your lives and ministries embody this spirit, shining brightly in a world that desperately needs the love and hope of Christ.

“As we joyfully celebrate the birth of our Saviour and Lord, Jesus Christ, we seize this opportunity to remind you of the sacred trust reposed in you as leaders and teachers in the Body of Christ. Remember Timothy 2:15, which says:

“Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” (King James Version)

“This verse emphasizes the importance of accurately handling and interpreting Scripture, and presenting it in a way that is faithful to its original meaning and intent. The messages need to be true and direct.”

It added: “Moreover, as the preacher of the Word of God, let your words be swift and gentle to the hearers. Ephesians 4:29 (New International Version) says: “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.”

“This verse emphasizes the importance of using our words to uplift and edify others, rather than tearing the Church and others down. May we all strive to speak words that are swift, gentle, and gracious to those who hear!

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, please be reminded of the sacred responsibility entrusted to you as shepherds of God’s flock, and be diligent at it. This season offers a unique opportunity to us to reflect on our conduct and messages, ensuring they align with the principles of our Lord.

“We urge you to continue to preach messages of salvation, redemption, love, hope, holiness and sanctification, rightly dividing the word of truth. As influencers in Body of Christ, your words have the power to save, deliver, inspire, heal, and transform lives. Let your sermons be seasoned with salt, offering guidance, encouragement, and wisdom to your congregations.

“As Christian leaders, your conduct should reflect the character of Christ; demonstrate integrity, humility, respect and compassion in all your endeavors. Be mindful of your online presence, ensuring your social media interactions spread the word of salvation, deliverance and promote unity, love, and kindness.

“As we commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, remember James 3:1 cautions, “Not many of you should become teachers, my fellow believers, because you know that we who teach will be judged more strictly.”

“This scripture underscores the weighty responsibility that accompanies your position. It serves as a poignant reminder of the gravity of your duties as leaders and teachers in the Body of Christ. Your words, actions, and character have a profound impact on those you serve.

“As you celebrate Christmas, we urge you to: Reflect on your leadership: Are you leading with humility, integrity, and compassion? Examine your teachings: Are your messages aligned with the Word of God, promoting love, hope, and redemption?

“Reflect on your stewardship: Are you faithfully dispensing the truths of God’s Word? Examine your character: Does your life exemplify the love, compassion, and humility of Christ?

“Please pray more and seek for God’s divine wisdom, guidance and strength to continue leading His people with integrity and faithfulness and courage.

“May the celebration of Jesus’ birth inspire you to emulate His example of servant-leadership, love, and sacrifice. We pray that God will continue to empower and guide you as you lead His people. Merry Christmas once again!”

