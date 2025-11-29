As Christmas approaches and the festive buzz builds across Nigerian cities, one destination stands apart for those seeking rest, beauty, and adventure: Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, located in the quiet and undulating hills of Ekiti State and managed by Glocient Hospitality, a subsidiary of Cavista Holdings.

Known globally for its rare warm and cold springs flowing side by side, Ikogosi is more than a scenic marvel; it’s a rejuvenating escape perfect for this holiday season.

Here are six things to look out for:

Iconic Warm and Cold Springs Take a guided tour to the exact point where the two springs meet, dip your feet in the contrasting waters, and enjoy the serene forest walk surrounding this natural wonder.

It’s one of Nigeria’s most beautiful spots and a must-see for visitors.

Christmas bonfire nights As the stars come out, the resort lights up with music and laughter.

Guests gather around bonfires to enjoy grilled treats, local drinks, and live performances, a signature Ikogosi Christmas tradition that brings everyone together.

Exploratory trails and Arinta Waterfalls

For nature lovers, hiking through the hills and forest paths around Ikogosi is a rewarding adventure. The nearby Arinta Waterfalls provide the perfect photo backdrop and a cool, refreshing end to a morning hike.

Spa and wellness session

The resort’s spa offers relaxation therapy, massages, and hydrotherapy sessions using natural spring water. It’s a perfect way to recharge before heading into the New Year.

Dine and celebrate with festive cuisine

From Ekiti’s famous pounded yam and egusi to gourmet continental dishes, the resort’s restaurant serves something for everyone.

Expect Christmas buffets, barbecue nights, and family-friendly dining all-season long.

Host family, corporate Christmas event

Ikogosi offers spacious venues for company retreats, private dinners, and family celebrations. It’s an ideal destination for organisations or groups looking to end the year in a relaxed yet memorable way.

This Christmas, trade the city’s chaos for calm. With breathtaking landscapes, cultural charm, and warm hospitality, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort promises an experience that blends rest, adventure, and holiday cheer, everything the festive season should be.