Christmas: Show Faith, Hope, Loyalty, Umahi Tells Nigerians

Share

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi has asked Nigerians to show faith, hope and loyalty to the country on the occasion of this year’s Christmas Day celebration.

This is just as he said, “We are expected to reflect on our personal devotions to the cause of the nation and the gains of fostering stronger bonds and positive memories in our interpersonal relationships.”

The Minister in his Christmas message said, “On this momentous occasion of Christmas Day celebration, I am heartily and profoundly delighted to felicitate and share with Nigerians the great joy that the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ heralds and the hope of everlasting salvation it brings to mankind.

“Indeed, this Christian festival offers us a memorable opportunity to reflect on the need to renew our attitude to gratitude to God our Maker, through our unflinching love for one another, boundless generosity to our neighbours and selfless service to humanity, which are divine values required to make the world a better place.

“In a moment like this, we are expected to reflect on our personal devotions to the cause of the nation and the gains of fostering stronger bonds and positive memories in our interpersonal relationships.

“Our nation, Nigeria, deserves nothing less than the commitment of love for our country and devotion to the tenets of peace and progress from all citizens. The Renewed Hope administration has made record-breaking marks in improving public service delivery and refixing a governance framework that will stimulate economic growth and national development.

“The private sector window is being created, and the enabling infrastructure is taking shape. Our road infrastructure delivery is being enhanced nationwide to support the growth of our economy. All we need is a reciprocation of faith, hope, solidarity, loyalty, and love for our nation.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and its significance to our nationhood, I particularly send my warm greetings to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and I commend him highly for his profound leadership stewardship that is making the desired difference in our development trajectory.

“Let me publicly recognize the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works who have been exceptionally wonderful in driving the Renewed Hope agenda in the works sector. Together, a nation of peace and prosperity shall be achieved.”

Share

Please follow and like us: