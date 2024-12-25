Christmas: Shettima Assures Of FG’s Commitment To Welfare

Share

…says national security, economic transformation remain Tinubu’s priorities

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s dedication to national security, economic transformation, and the welfare of the citizens.

In a Christmas message on Wednesday, the Vice President said the administration of President Bola Tinubu remained unwavering in its focus on these critical areas, as the country looks forward to the dawn of a new year.

He said, “In these times of economic transformation, I want to assure you that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration remains steadfast in its commitment to improving the lives of all Nigerians.”

The Vice President particularly urged the citizens to imbibe the virtues of national unity during the yuletide season.

“Nigeria’s diversity remains our greatest strength. Let us avail ourselves of the time provided by the holiday season to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood that unite us across all faiths and regions,” he said.

He assured Nigerians of the continued vigilance of the nation’s security forces, noting that “our brave security personnel will continue to work round the clock during this festive period to keep us safe.”

He said enhanced security measures have been put in place to protect the citizens during the holiday period.

“The relevant agencies have been mobilized to ensure your safety and comfort on all major routes,” he said, urging travellers to remain vigilant.

Shettima expressed optimism about the nation’s trajectory in the coming year, saying, “I am filled with hope and optimism about Nigeria’s future. Together, we will build a more prosperous and united nation.

“To our young people, you are the backbone of our nation. The Renewed Hope administration is implementing various initiatives to create opportunities for you to thrive and contribute to Nigeria’s development,” he added.

