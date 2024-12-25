Christmas: Senate Leader Celebrates Nigerians, Assures On Protection Of National Interest

Share

…dismisses allegations that Reform Bills was meant to shortchange section of the country

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has promised that his colleagues will continue to pursue issues that will serve and represent national interest and development.

Bamidele gave this assurance in his message to the Christians on Christmas celebrations.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District urged Christians to use this period to intercede for the Nation’s progress and development, particularly making prayer supplications for national rebirth, attitudinal change and overcoming the myriad challenges confronting the country.

Senator Bamidele said this in his congratulatory message released by his Media Office on Wednesday, marking the Christmas celebration.

In the statement tagged: “2024 Christmas Message” and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, the Senate Leader dispelled insinuation that the Tax Reform Bills presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were out to shortchange any section of the country.

He urged Nigerians to refrain from actions capable of dividing the nation and imbibe the virtues of love, together, honesty, sacrifice and honour preached by the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said: “Christmas, again, presents humanity the opportunity to appreciate God Almighty for His redemption plan and the birth of Jesus Christ, whom we are all celebrating today. Christ is indeed the real reason for this season and nothing more.

“It is not just a season for winning and dining, but also of deep reflection about Christ’s birth and mission, about His care and love, and about His sacrifice and travail for us all, even for the unborn generations.

“The reason for the season is, no doubt, a huge lesson for all humanity far and near. As we celebrate His faithfulness and goodness in our homes, we must also remember the needy in our neighbourhoods and consciously minister to them as Christ will have done.

“We need to reflect on the travail of the vulnerable nationwide and rekindle enduring hope in their hearts. We must reach out to those in troubled areas and show them the care of Christ our Lord.

“In this season and beyond, we must likewise remember Nigeria, our Fatherland and the only country of our common heritage. With the zeal of our Lord, we must offer our timeless prayers for the renaissance of our Fatherland, for the restoration of her economy, for the stability of her polity, for the cohesion of her people across the Niger and for the manifestation of her glory in the league of Nations.

“This is the season never to shy away from eternal responsibilities God Almighty has committed to our hands. This is the season to renew our resolve to faithfully stand with the political leadership for the renewal of hope.

“This is the season to halt the search for pastures that are never green, but the time to join hands together to build our own Nation with conviction and rebrand her for the ceaseless inflow of global capitals and for the endless troupe of global tourists”.

Responding to the controversial Tax Reform Bills that had elicited so much fuss in the polity, Bamidele said: “This is the spirit behind key legislations and reforms we have promoted in the 10th National Assembly.

“From the Tax Reform Bills, 2024 to the National Minimum Wage Act, 2024, Investment and Securities Act, 2024 and National Ranches Commission Establishment Bill, 2024, among others, we are simply committed to building an environment where businesses can operate seamlessly; where investors will never think twice before they bring in their capitals; where our compatriots can freely breathe without undue burden and where the next generations will be proud of at all times. We are pursuing each of these reforms purely in the love of our countrymen as Christ our Lord has commanded.

“This intention is more than evident in the case of Tax Reform Bills, 2024, a set of four initiatives consciously designed to reverse the country’s disturbing economic indicators. We have taken due note of public concerns about these initiatives.

“We are, as well, looking deeply into the areas of public concern. Our duty, as democrats, is not just to listen to our constituents, but also to give effect to policy initiatives that will positively impact their lives.

“For the record, the Tax Reform Bills, when finally enacted, utterly exempt all employees earning N1,000,000 annually or N83,000 monthly; exempt start-ups, shared services and technologically driven services from taxation and recommend zero VAT on essential services and consumptions.

“Even though it reviews the derivation formula to 60%, this proposal is guided purely by the principles of equity, fairness and justice. The new model will eventually guarantee a significant increase in VAT distributable to every state of the federation.

“As credible data have shown, for instance, the new model recommends 6.17% to Kano compared to 0.89% currently due to it. It recommends 1.21% for Zamfara compared to 0.05%.

“Currently, Lagos gets 80.26%, but the new model only recommends 15.28%, representing an 81% decrease. Under the new model, also, Rivers’ share will decline from 7.74% to 4.6%, accounting for 41%. With these figures, the narrative around the new derivation model is utterly incorrect and unfounded.

“Amid the debates about the Tax Reform Bills, as Christ our Lord has taught us and as the Parliament of the people, we shall never pursue any agenda outside our oath of allegiance or undertake policy initiatives adversarial to or conflicting the interest and welfare of all our constituents and indeed our Fatherland.

“With all my heart, I wish you all happy celebrations in this season of deep reflection. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance”.

