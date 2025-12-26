Christmas: SDP Chairman Urges Unity, Compassion

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has called on Nigerians, particularly Christians, to embrace unity, compassion and hope as the country grapples with insecurity, economic hardship and social divisions.

In a Christmas message titled “Nigeria’s hope in challenging times: A Christmas reflection,” Gabam urged Christians to reflect on values that promote national cohesion and inspire collective action towards a better future.

He described the season as an opportunity for Nigerians to become “beacons of hope and unity,” stressing that the country’s challenges can only be overcome through togetherness and shared responsibility.

Gabam called on Christians to act as agents of peace by promoting love, compassion and understanding within their communities.

He encouraged acts of kindness such as reaching out to those in need, feeding the hungry, comforting the brokenhearted and showing empathy to strangers, noting that such gestures would help build a stronger and more compassionate nation where dignity and respect are upheld.

Drawing from Christian teachings, the SDP chairman emphasised the need to love one’s neighbour, urging Nigerians to rise above tribal and religious differences.

According to him, the country must work towards a society where citizens can live without fear, while striving for unity, justice and equality, and fostering a culture of empathy and kindness.

On the economy, Gabam acknowledged the severity of the current economic struggles but maintained that collective effort could bring change.

He called for support for initiatives that promote transparency, accountability and inclusive growth, insisting that Nigerians must demand justice and fairness and work towards an economy that serves the people rather than a privileged few.

He also urged Christians to pray fervently for the nation, its leaders and peace in communities across the country. Gabam stressed the importance of responsible stewardship of resources, ensuring equitable access to basic necessities, and prioritising the welfare of citizens so that all Nigerians can thrive.