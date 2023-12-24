Christmas: Sanwo-Olu Preaches Religious Tolerance, Hope, Peaceful Co-Existence

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagos residents, particularly the Christian faithful, to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths.

While rejoicing with residents of the state, particularly the Christian faithful, for witnessing this year’s Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the Governor also implored Nigerians to embrace peace, harmony, and tolerance in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Lagosian and Nigerian, particularly Christians across the state, Nigeria, and other parts of the world.

“Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ. So, we must not forget the true essence of the season, which is to reflect on the birth of Jesus and its significance to mankind. We should seize the opportunity of the celebration to strengthen our love for one another by being kind and generous to the people around us.

“As we mark this year’s Christmas, I want to urge Lagos residents, particularly the Christian faithful, to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths. We should emulate the virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance, and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth we are celebrating this season,” the governor said.