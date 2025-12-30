Christmas: Residents Troop Out For Recreation Amid Tight Security

There was tight security around major recreational parks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as residents trooped out in large numbers to celebrate Christmas, CALEB ONWE reports

By mid-morning on Christmas Day, the usually measured pace of Abuja took on a festive rhythm. Though the fewer vehicles on the streets and highways, indicated that many had travelled out. However, a check at various recreational parks revealed the presence of fun seekers.

Many residents who didn’t travel to their various villages, trooped out with laughter, and cameras clicking beneath decorated trees.

Hovering in the air was the aroma of grilled corn while the scent of suya drifting across the open spaces. Inside Abuja observed that in a city often defined by duty and deadlines, residents had the opportunity to step out with their families and friends to reclaim the simple pleasure of recreation.

For many, the decision to venture out was not casual. It was intentional. Abuja’s residents, mindful of economic pressures and everyday anxieties, weighed their options and chose togetherness.

Some of the recreational centers visited included the popular Millennium Park, Unity Fountain, Magic Land Amusement Park and the Jabi Lake Park. At Millennium Park, children tugged at their parents’ hands, eager to race across the lawns. Mothers spread picnic mats, fathers posed for photos, and vendors hawked chilled drinks to ease the harmattan heat.

Celebrating amid tight security

Well armed operatives of a combined team of the Police, Department of State Security(DSS), Civil Defence, other paramilitary organizations and members of the local vigilantes were sighted at the popular Millennium Park and the Unity Fountain.

The tightened security was also observed at the privately owned Magic Land Amusement Park and other places. At the Millennium park, residents were not allowed to move in with their vehicles, but directed to the Unity Fountain to park and then walk back into the expansive recreational green area of the Millennium park.

While no security operatives spoke on the tight security arrangements, it may not be unconnected with the breach of security in Maiduguri, Borno State, following a bomb blast inside a mosque, said to have killed some worshippers while also injuring many others.

Security personnel were visible but unobtrusive, offering reassurance rather than restriction. Their presence underscored a shared understanding that celebration thrives best when people feel safe. Residents responded with cooperation and calm, proving that festivity and responsibility can coexist.

Earlier, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike had directed security agencies to beef up security across the nation’s capital, to ensure that residents celebrate the Yuletide with adequate security.

Also, the FCT Police Commissioner, CP Miller Dantawaye had also directed officers of the Command to conduct a show of force and confidence building patrol across strategic locations within the FCT metropolis.

Inside Abuja learnt that the exercise was aimed at boosting public confidence, deterring criminal elements, and demonstrating the Command’s operational readiness to safeguard residents and visitors ahead of the festive season.

The patrol covered key locations within the city, including but not limited to Wuse Market, Garki Area 10, Area 1, Garki Modern Market, Durumi, Berger, Maitama, and Mabushi, as part of a deliberate strategy to ensure high police visibility in busy commercial centres, recreational centers, worship centres, residential districts, and major transit corridors.

The operation was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DCP Isyaku Sharu, and featured the deployment of personnel and operational assets to identified flashpoints and public spaces across the metropolis.

Residents speak

“We stayed home last year,” said Amina Musa, a civil servant who came with her three children. “This time, we decided that no matter what, the kids deserve to feel the Christmas.”

Across town, at Jabi Lake, young couples leaned against railings, phones out, capturing the sunset that softened the city’s skyline. Laughter rippled from paddle boats as friends dared each other to try something new.

“Life has been heavy,” said, Samuel Okorie, a private school teacher. “Coming out today is our way of reminding ourselves that hope still exists.”

Inside Abuja gathered that, despite the economic implication, the courage on display was quiet but resolute. It showed in parents budgeting carefully yet refusing to deny their children a memory. It showed in youths who pooled resources to buy a shared meal.

It showed in elders who dressed in their finest, determined to greet neighbours with warmth and dignity. Inside Abuja also observed that most churches that held Christmas Day services, spilled into the streets after their religious rituals. Their congregants glowing in festive colors.

Streets vendors

Inside Abuja observed that for street vendors, the season offered a lifeline. “Yuletide helps us survive,” said Ibrahim, who sold ice cream at the Millenniumpark. “When people come out happy, business follows.”, he added.

A check at some of the entries around Jabi Lake area also showed that many of them were opened for prospective patrons. Some of the restaurants were filled beyond capacity, while roadside eateries became impromptu meeting points.

“We couldn’t travel to the village,” said Blessing Onyema, clinking glasses with her cousins. “So we made Abuja our village today.” Inside Abuja equally observed that the city’s resilience shone brightest in funfilled moments like the Yuletide season.