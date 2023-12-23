Christmas: Pray For Tinubu, Kyari, Others Reforming Nigeria – Agbese

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Chief Philip Agbese, has called on Nigerians to pray and support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Agbese, in his Christmas message, said the President is on the right path with his Renewed Hope Agenda which has positively impacted the nation.

The Benue lawmaker also acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices of some key members of the current administration, particularly Mr Mele Kyari, the CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Agbese noted that under President Tinubu, Kyari, and other government officials are turning around the country’s fortunes with laudable reforms, policies, and interventions.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ who the Prophet Isaiah heralded as the Prince of Peace and Wonderful Counselor, I believe it is very appropriate that we all, Christians and non-Christians alike, reflect more deeply on the virtues and ideals which the Messiah espoused during his earthly mission,” he said.

“This is a period to offer special prayers for a greater manifestation of God’s divine purpose for our nation already initiated by President Tinubu. Even the blind can see and the most unyielding critic can attest that this country is on the right path.

“Nigeria is on the rise again. Our economy has picked up significantly, security has improved, while healthcare, welfare, and education are getting top attention. We’ve never had it this good in a long while.

“The Port Harcourt refinery has resumed operations. The poor and most vulnerable among us have received succor.”

Agbese added that Kyari has been one of the shining lights of the current administration and needs all the support and prayers as well.

“Over the years, President Tinubu built a reputation as a master strategist who finds a way to get the best out of people. Yes, Kyari has always been a man of immense qualities but these traits have been brought to the fore by our president.

“As the CEO of the NNPCL, Kyari has displayed visionary leadership, a deep understanding of the petroleum industry, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The oil sector is undergoing a paradigm shift where integrity, transparency, and accountability are the benchmark.

“The recent commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt refinery is the latest of many Kyari achievements. We all know how successive governments spent several billions to revamp oil facilities.

“If Nigeria must work, men like Kyari must be protected at all cost, hence the need for citizens to pray”.