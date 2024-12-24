Christmas: Police Deploy 3,180 Personnel Across FCT

Share

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has announced the deployment of 3,180 officers across the territory to ensure the safety and security of residents ahead of the 2024 Christmas celebration.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja. Adeh said the deployment was to ensure visible policing at places of worship, event centers and public spaces, as well as to address potential security concerns in identified black spots, uncompleted buildings, and shanties.

According to her, the operatives of the command’s Police Rapid Response Squads and Tactical Teams are deployed to conduct stop-and-search operations and implement both vehicular and foot patrols.

The FCT police spokesperson said the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams would conduct security sweeps of essential government and public infrastructure.

She assured that the command would collaborate with sister security agencies to strengthen public safety throughout the festive season.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Olatunji Disu had called for cooperation of the public with the police, especially, religious leaders and owners of recreational facilities to ensure a secured environment.

She noted that the CP also warned against the use of knockouts, fireworks or firecrackers, which could cause unnecessary panic.

Adeh said the CP extends his warm Christmas wishes to the Christian community and all residents of the FCT and pledged the commitment of the command to ensure public safety.

She enjoined residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

Share

Please follow and like us: