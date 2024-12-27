Christmas: Police Apprehend Robbers, Cultists, Kidnappers

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the arrest of several armed robbers, cultists, and kidnappers targeting fun seekers and engaging in criminal activities during Christmas celebrations across the country.

In a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police detailed swift operations that led to the capture of criminal elements in Lagos and Kaduna States on December 25, 2024.

At about 1 a.m. on Christmas Day, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command received a distress call reporting the activities of hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons in the Safejo area of Amukoko.

Acting promptly, the police apprehended three suspects: Emmanuel Okoli, Ogunde Tejiri, and Emmanuel Orji.

The police assured residents that efforts are ongoing to track other accomplices and bring them to justice.

In a separate operation, police operatives from the Saminaka Division of the Kaduna State Command apprehended a notorious kidnapper, Sule Muhammad, at around 8 p.m. Further investigations revealed that Muhammad was actively involved in multiple kidnapping incidents in the Saminaka area.

A fabricated AK-47 rifle was recovered from him, and he confessed to being part of a gang that had evaded arrest since the apprehension of its other members on August 16, 2024.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi emphasized the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering commitment to ensuring safety during the festive season.

He assured the public that the force would intensify patrols and crackdowns on criminal elements across the country.

