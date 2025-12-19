Christmas: PINL Commences N’Delta Medical Outreach, Sharing Of Palliatives

In order to be physically fit and mentally stable to celebrate Christmas, Dr Akpos Mezeh, the General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), has kick-started a free medical outreach and sharing of Christmas Palliatives across the Niger Delta Region.

This is no fewer than 800 persons from 60 communities from the host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) cutting across the three local councils of Southern Ijaw, Ogbia and Yenagoa, have benefitted so far.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Thursday during the event, Mezeh disclosed that the activity was part of the outfit’s corporate social responsibility towards her host communities, adding that the gesture was the company’s way of showing appreciation to the communities for their support and for maintaining zero infractions on the TNP in the last one-year.

The gesture, he said, was part of the corporate social responsibility package of PINL, which is the private security company responsible for securing the Eastern Corridor of the TNP.

He added that the gesture was part of the company’s effort to assuage the impacts of the harsh economy on the communities.

He said the company realised that the communities need medical attention as well as palliatives to mitigate the negative impact of flooding, which is a common occurrence in the areas, saying,

Mezeh appealed to the youths of the communities to maintain the momentum in order to enable the Federal Government to meet its oil output target for 2026.

“We are glad to do this because Bayelsa has demonstrated excellence. They have demonstrated capacity in the sense that one year down the line, there has been no pipeline infraction in the whole state, and we feel that it is enough to celebrate.

“And there is no better way to do that than to come here to say thank you to our chief partners who have been committed and dedicated in the fight against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.

“That is why we have come here to distribute these items to you, and I want to thank you and urge you to continue to sustain the momentum in the fight against pipeline vandalism.

“Going forward, we want to appeal to the youths of our communities to maintain the momentum in the fight against pipeline vandalism.

“We want to ensure that we achieve the target set by the Federal Government in terms of production output, and we believe that with the current momentum, we will achieve the target.” He explained.

He announced that the palliatives would be distributed around the 216 communities under its area of operation and cutting across Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Abia States.

Also speaking, head of the PINL Medical Team, Dr Sokaribo Oweredaba, while speaking with journalists, said over 800 persons benefited from basic medical interventions such as eye tests, blood sugar tests, awareness on common ailments in the community, amongst others.

“We have been able to reach out to over 800 persons. We are giving them eyeglasses, treating basic ailments, checking their blood sugar and making referrals where necessary.

“This period is a difficult time for everyone, and bringing healthcare closer to the people matters a lot, so it’s good they take advantage of this opportunity.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chairman of Southern Ijaw Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness, Chief Darious Job, commended the company for remembering host communities at this critical time.

The monarch assured on behalf of the communities of continued partnership with the company.

He said, “We want to thank PINL, and we implore every other company operating in our communities to follow suit because PINL is working with the communities.

“The communities are happy, and I am promising that in 2026, there will be no infringement on the lines.”

The distribution continues during the weekend with a visit to Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Secretariat, Emohua Local Government Secretariat, then followed by Tai Local Government Secretariat, with St Paul’s Primary School having its day on December 24 to close the exercise.