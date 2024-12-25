Christmas: PDP Calls For Unity, Care For One Another

Share

..Commends Makinde for shelving birthday celebration

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to promote and strengthen the bond of love, unity and care among themselves, regardless of creed, class or divisive considerations.

The party also commended Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, for the cancellation of all activities relating to his birthday, which is said, was in solidarity and compassion towards the families of the deceased children and the injured in the recent tragic stampede at a private children’s fun fair event in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba on Wednesday, said it is only through unity that Nigerians could survive the prevailing hardship in the country occasioned by the anti-people policies and misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Christmas, the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ serves as a refreshing reminder of God’s eternal love to mankind and His willingness to grant divine solution to every challenge of life, including the problems we face as a nation,” the party stated.

PDP lamented that due to the level of poverty in the country, millions of Nigerians are no longer able to afford their daily meals, with most families not having the resources to travel to celebrate and bond with their loved ones as usual.

“Some of those who travelled are stranded on the many dilapidated highways with no hope in sight. There is a general sense of gloom and despondency due to the prevailing hardship at this time,” the party added.

It however urged Nigerians not to give up hope or allow the sufferings they face at this time to make them lose sight of the blessings of Christmas and its message of hope and assurance of light at the end of the tunnel.

“Nigerians must therefore stand by and share with one another at this time so that the joy of the season can spread to all,” PDP advised.

The party said Governor Makinde’s decision to cancel his birthday celebration “is in line with his stance that the purpose and essence of leadership is in pursuing the wellbeing and comfort of others and not self.

“Such distinguishes him as a leader with empathy and who at all times has the people’s interest and wellbeing at heart.”

Share

Please follow and like us: