Christmas: Oyetola Initiative Feeds 5,000 Widows, PWDs, Vulnerable Residents

No fewer than 5,000 widows, orphans, elderly residents, and people living with disabilities (PWDs) across 10 Local Government Areas of Osun State received free food packs on Tuesday, courtesy of an initiative by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to mark the 2025 Christmas celebration.

The distribution, which took place at the Tinubu/Shettima Office in Ogo Oluwa, Osogbo, was part of the Ilerioluwa initiative, sponsored by the minister’s son, Femi Oyetola, aimed at supporting vulnerable residents, orphanage homes, PWDs, and members of the Osun State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Speaking with newsmen, Femi Oyetola said, “This initiative is in its third edition, designed to extend a hand of love to the vulnerable, elderly, and PWDs in Osun Central Senatorial District. In every festive season, we want to make everyone happy. For this edition, we are providing food hampers for 5,000 households across 10 local government areas.”

The Osun State CAN Chairman, Rev. John Adeleke, lauded the initiative, saying, “This will go a long way in alleviating hunger during this festive season. We will distribute the packages to our vulnerable members across the state.”

Represented by Apostle Samson Opadotun, the CAN leadership urged wealthy Nigerians to extend support to the needy during festive and difficult periods.

Similarly, Adewale Nafiu, APC leader of PWDs, disclosed that over 100 households of people with disabilities from across political divides benefited from the initiative.

The Ilerioluwa initiative reflects a growing commitment to social responsibility and support for vulnerable groups during festive seasons in Osun State.