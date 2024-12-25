Christmas: Oyetola Felicitates Christians, Urges Them To Imbibe Christ’s Virtues

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has felicitated Christians in Osun State and beyond on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

The former Osun State Governor also urged the Christian faithful to imbibe Christ’s virtues and reflect the spirit of love, unity, peaceful coexistence and hard work in their inward and outward dispositions.

Oyetola, in a statement made available to the media, called on the Christians to renew their faith in God and be more dedicated to His service, saying that was part of the reasons for the celebration across the globe.

Oyetola emphasized the need for hard work, resilience and perseverance in the face of the current socio-economic reality. He enjoined Nigerians, particularly Christians, to use the period of Christmas to offer prayers for the unbroken peace, harmony and prosperity of the country.

“It is yet another season of love, unity, good neighbourliness and re-dedication to the service of God and humanity. It is a time for sober reflection and to advance the cause that Christ stood for as Christmas celebration goes beyond merriment.

“So, I urge us all to imbibe the virtues of love, oneness and selflessness which are the cardinal reasons for the celebration. Let’s be our brother’s keepers by extending the hands of fellowship to one another during and after the festive period.

“As citizens, it is time to renew our faith in God and internalise Christ’s virtues which was the primary reason for the celebration. I, therefore, encourage our Christian brothers and sisters to use the occasion to offer prayers for the continued peace, unity and togetherness of Nigeria,” Oyetola added.

Share

Please follow and like us: